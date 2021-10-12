I BOO RADLEYS ANNUNCIANO IL PRIMO DISCO DOPO PIù DI 20 ANNI. ASCOLTA UN NUOVO SINGOLO.

I Boo Radleys, ricordiamolo orfani del cantante, chitarrista e fondatore Martin Carr, annunciano il loro primo disco dopo oltre 20 anni.

“Keep On With Falling”, in uscita l’11 marzo 2022 sulla loro label Boostr, segue l’ultimo “Kingsize” rilasciato nel 1998 e conterrà il brano, in ‘album version’, di “A Full Syringe and Memories of You” inedito che apriva l’omonimo EP pubblicato a settembre.

“I’ve Had Enough I’m Out” è invece un nuovo estratto:

Il chitarrista del trio, Simon “Sice” Rowbottom”, commenta così il singolo:

“I’ve Had Enough, I’m Out” è una dichiarazione sul disconoscimento della religione…È armonioso e melodico, come lo sono sempre stati i Boo Radleys, e si rifà alle nostre profonde influenze alternative degli anni ’80.

“Keep On With Falling” tracklist:

01 I’ve Had Enough I’m Out (Album Version)

02 Keep On With Falling

03 All Along

04 I Say a Lot of Things

05 Tonight

06 A Full Syringe and Memories of You (Album Version)

07 Call Your Name

08 Here She Comes Again

09 You and Me

10 I Can’t Be What You Want Me to Be

11 Alone Together