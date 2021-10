THE BEVIS FROND

Tracklist

1. Everyone Rise

2. And Away We Go

3. Brain Fatigue

4. You Owe Me

5. They Will Return

6. Find The Mole

7. Do Without Me

8. Hold Your Horses

9. The Man In The Garden

10. As I Lay Down To Die

11. Cherry Gardens

12. Numb In The Head

13. There's Always Love

14. Little Eden

15. Here Come The Flies

16. Pasted All Over

17. Start Burning

18. My Own Hollywood

19. Never Knew What Hit Me

20. Dreams Of Flying