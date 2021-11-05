THE LONG BLONDES: IN ARRIVO LA RISTAMPA DEL LORO DEBUTTO “SOMEONE TO DRIVE YOU HOME”

In occasione del quindicesimo anniversario della sua uscita, il prossimo 10 dicembre The Long Blondes ripubblicheranno, via Rough Trade Records, il loro primo LP, “Someone To Drive You Home” (pre-order).

La nuova release conterrà i pezzi del disco in versione rimasterizzata e undici brani realizzati finora solo come b-side dei singoli.

Il chitarrista e tastierista Dorian Cox dice del disco: “Proprio come non dimenticherai mai la tua prima cotta, non dimenticherai mai la prima volta che le Long Blondes ti hanno portato a casa… Ti abbiamo portato belle ‘Giddy Stratospheres’ una volta, lascia che lo facciamo di nuovo”.

Intanto qui sotto potete ascoltare i primi due estratti, “Giddy Stratospheres” e “Never To Be Repeated”.

“Someone to Drive You Home” Tracklist:

LP1:

1. Lust In The Movies (Remastered)

2. Once And Never Again (Remastered)

3. Only Lovers Left Alive (Remastered)

4. Giddy Stratospheres (Remastered)

5. In The Company Of Woman (Remastered)

6. Heaven Help The New Girl (Remastered)

7. Separated By Motorways (Remastered)

8. You Could Have Both (Remastered)

9. Swallow Tattoo (Remastered)

10. Weekend Without Makeup (Remastered)

11. Madame Ray (Remastered)

12. A Knife For The Girls (Remastered)

LP2:

1. Five Ways To End It

2. Fulwood Babylon

3. The Whippet Fancier

4. Who Are You To Her?

5. Never To Be Repeated

6. All Bar One Girls

7. I’m Coping

8. Last Night On Northgate St

9. Platitudes

10. Melville Farr

11: The Unbearable Lightness Of Buildings