 

E’ MORTO ANDY BARKER DEGLI 808 STATE

 
8 Novembre 2021
 

Andy Barker, membro storico del seminale gruppo elettronico di Manchester 808 State, è scomparso all’età di 53 anni.

E’ la stessa band a confermare la tragica notizia via twitter.

Barker, le cui cause del decesso non sono ancora state rese note, si era unito agli 808 State insieme a Darren Partington, con il quale precedentemente formava il duo Spinmasters, nel 1989 in sostituzione del partente Gerald Simpson.

Il produttore prenderà parte a tutti i dischi del progetto lungo circa 4 decenni, compreso l’ultimo, “Transmission Suite” uscito nel 2019.

