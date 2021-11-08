E’ MORTO ANDY BARKER DEGLI 808 STATE

Andy Barker, membro storico del seminale gruppo elettronico di Manchester 808 State, è scomparso all’età di 53 anni.

E’ la stessa band a confermare la tragica notizia via twitter.

Barker, le cui cause del decesso non sono ancora state rese note, si era unito agli 808 State insieme a Darren Partington, con il quale precedentemente formava il duo Spinmasters, nel 1989 in sostituzione del partente Gerald Simpson.

Il produttore prenderà parte a tutti i dischi del progetto lungo circa 4 decenni, compreso l’ultimo, “Transmission Suite” uscito nel 2019.

Its with a heavy heart to inform you of the passing of Andrew Barker . "His family and friends asks that people respect their privacy at this time but remember him for the joy he brought through his personality and music. You’ll be sadly missed” pic.twitter.com/cPR8W3byJl

— 808 State (@state808) November 7, 2021