 

JACK WHITE ANNUNCIA DUE NUOVI ALBUM CHE SARANNO PUBBLICATI A POCHI MESI DI DISTANZA UNO DALL'ALTRO

 
di
11 Novembre 2021
 

Jack White annuncia la pubblicazione di due nuovi dischi, previsti entrambi il prossimo anno.

“Fear Of The Dawn” (pre-order) l’8 aprile e sarà seguito, il 22 luglio da “Entering Heaven Alive” (pre-order). I nuovi lavori arrivano, entrambi per la Third Man Records, label di White, a 4 anni di distanza dal precedente e ultimo disco dell’ex White Stripes “Boarding House Reach” (2018).

“Taking Me Back”, inedito svelato alcune settimane fa, sarà la opening track di “Fear Of The Dawn”. Guarda il video ufficiale rilasciato oggi:

“Fear Of The Dawn” tracklist:
01 “Taking Me Back”
02 “Fear Of The Dawn”
03 “The White Raven”
04 “Hi-De-Ho” (Feat. Q-Tip)
05 “Eosophobia”
06 “Into The Twilight”
07 “Dusk”
08 “What’s The Trick?”
09 “That Was Then (This Is Now)”
10 “Eosophobia (Reprise)”
11 “Morning, Noon And Night”
12 “Shedding My Velvet”

“Entering Heaven Alive” tracklist:
01 “A Tip From You To Me”
02 “All Along The Way”
03 “Help Me Along”
04 “Love Is Selfish”
05 “I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)”
06 “Queen Of The Bees”
07 “A Tree On Fire From Within”
08 “If I Die Tomorrow”
09 “Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone”
10 “A Madman From Manhattan”
11 “Taking Me Back (Gently)”

Credit Foto: David James Swanson

