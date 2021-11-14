 

BILLY BRAGG CAMBIA IL TESTO DI UN SUO BRANO PER INCLUDERE RIFERIMENTI A PRONOMI NON-BINARI

 
Billy Bragg ha aggiornato il testo di un suo vecchio brano, “Sexuality”, per includere riferimenti a pronomi non-binari.

La canzone, inclusa nell’album “Don’t Try This at Home” del 1991, conteneva una strofa in supporto della comunità gay:
Just because you’re gay, I won’t turn you away / If you stick around, I’m sure that we can find some common ground.

Il cantautore inglese, non nuovo a modifiche ai suoi testi, ha ora stabilmente introdotto, nella versione live del pezzo, le parole:
Just because you’re they, I won’t turn you away / If you stick around, I’m sure that we can find the right pronoun.

La novità, che come ammesso dallo stesso Bragg è stata apprezzata da diverse comunità LGBT sparse nel mondo, non ha mancato di sollevare anche qualche sterile polemica, affrontata dall’artista via mezzo twitter:

Qui recuperi Billy Bragg suonare “Sexuality” in un negozio di bici in Austin Texas per KEXP ormai quasi dieci anni fa:

