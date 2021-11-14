BILLY BRAGG CAMBIA IL TESTO DI UN SUO BRANO PER INCLUDERE RIFERIMENTI A PRONOMI NON-BINARI

Billy Bragg ha aggiornato il testo di un suo vecchio brano, “Sexuality”, per includere riferimenti a pronomi non-binari.

La canzone, inclusa nell’album “Don’t Try This at Home” del 1991, conteneva una strofa in supporto della comunità gay:

Just because you’re gay, I won’t turn you away / If you stick around, I’m sure that we can find some common ground.

Il cantautore inglese, non nuovo a modifiche ai suoi testi, ha ora stabilmente introdotto, nella versione live del pezzo, le parole:

Just because you’re they, I won’t turn you away / If you stick around, I’m sure that we can find the right pronoun.

La novità, che come ammesso dallo stesso Bragg è stata apprezzata da diverse comunità LGBT sparse nel mondo, non ha mancato di sollevare anche qualche sterile polemica, affrontata dall’artista via mezzo twitter:

If it’s never really been about the pronouns, then I’m surprised that you and your friends have become so agitated by the change of lyrics. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) November 11, 2021

That’s understandable. ‘Sexuality’, the song from which the lyrics were taken, was released 30 years ago. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) November 11, 2021

I don’t think it’s an age related issue. You may have grown up in a different part of the pop universe. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) November 11, 2021

Times changed. Anyone born since the song was released would wonder why it’s a big deal to find common ground with a gay man. The front line now is trans rights. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) November 11, 2021

Always a bit of a concern to wake up to find yourself trending but I have been the recipient of so much love and support from the trans community and trans allies around the world today. Thank you for your solidarity on the issue of trans rights pic.twitter.com/VLaPiARHvp — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) November 12, 2021

Qui recuperi Billy Bragg suonare “Sexuality” in un negozio di bici in Austin Texas per KEXP ormai quasi dieci anni fa:

Credit Foto: Anthony Griffin