A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS ANNUNCIANO IL SESTO ALBUM IN STUDIO E 3 DATE IN ITALIA. ASCOLTA UN PRIMO ESTRATTO.

A Place To Bury Strangers annunciano il nuovo disco, il sesto in studio, “See Through You” (pre-order), in uscita il 4 febbraio 2022.

Le 13 tracce del prossimo album segnano il ritorno della band di NYC alle proprio radici DYI: “See Through You” esce infatti sulla loro label Dedstrange come l’ultimo EP “Hologram”.

Primo singolo in ascolto il brano “Let’s See Each Other” disponibile insieme al video diretto da David Pelletier:

La band annuncia inoltre un tour europeo che toccherà il nostro paese in 3 occasioni:
Venerdì 25 marzo @ Freakout Club – Bologna
Sabato 26 marzo @ Largo – Roma
Domenica 27 marzo @ Legend Club – Milano

“See Through You” tracklist:
1. Nice Of You To Be There For Me
2. I’m Hurt
3. Let’s See Each Other
4. So Low
5. Dragged In A Hole
6. Ringing Bells
7. I Disappear (When You’re Near)
8. Anyone But You
9. My Head Is Bleeding
10. Broken
11. Hold On Tight
12. I Don’t Know How You Do It
13. Love Reaches Out

