Tracklist

1. When You Walk Away, Pt. I

2. Anybody Else But Me

3. To Be Next To Her

4. The Fine Line of a Quiet Life

5. She's The Warmest Colour in My Mind

6 No Good for You

7. What I Am

8. Wild Heart

9. Love You All The Time

10. Holding Up The Sun

11. When You Walk Away Pt. II