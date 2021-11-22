FOUR TET FA CAUSA ALLA DOMINO E L’ETICHETTA RIMUOVE I SUOI ALBUM DALLE PIATTAFORME DI MUSICA STREAMING

Alcuni mesi fa Kieran Hebden, produttore inglese noto per il progetto Four Tet, ha intentato causa contro la sua etichetta Domino Records.

Motivo del contendere le royalties maturate su streaming e download dei suoi primi tre dischi pubblicati con la nota label britannica: “Pause” (2001), “Rounds” (2003) e “Everything Ecstatic” (2005).

Adesso l’artista annuncia, via twitter, che quei 3 album sono stati rimossi da tutte le piattaforme di musica streaming e dai digital stores.

Sono molto dispiaciuto di notare che la Domino ha rimosso 3 miei album da tutti i servizi digitali e di streaming. Mi spezza il cuore. Le persone mi chiedono perchè non posso suonare online la mia musica, io sono triste nel rispondere che non dipende da me. ha dichiarato Hebden.

Il motivo del procedimento nei confronti della Domino è poi spiegato in successivo tweet:

Ho firmato un contratto con la Domino circa 20 anni fa, era un tempo diverso, prima dello streaming e dei downloads.

Pensavo di essermi affidato a degli amici… alla fine la Domino possiede i miei 3 dischi per sempre.

e ancora:

Credo che ci sia un grande problema nell’industria musicale e nel come nell’era dello streaming hanno diviso i profitti con gli artisti… credo sia arrivato il tempo per gli artisti di chiedere compensi più vantagiosi.

Di seguito i messaggi social lanciati da Hebden nelle scorse ore:

I’m so upset to see that @Dominorecordco have removed the 3 albums of mine they own from digital and streaming services. This is heartbreaking to me. People are reaching out asking why they can’t stream the music and I’m sad to have to say that it’s out of my control. — Four Tet (@FourTet) November 21, 2021

Earlier this week Domino’s legal representative said they would remove my music from all digital services in order to stop the case progressing. I did not agree to them taking this action and I’m truly shocked that it has come to this. — Four Tet (@FourTet) November 21, 2021

I believe there is an issue within the music industry on how the money is being shared out in the streaming era and I think its time for artists to be able to ask for a fairer deal. — Four Tet (@FourTet) November 21, 2021