GUARDA IL CONCERTO DI DAMON ALBARN PER ARTE TV

Lo scorso 5 novembre Damon Albarn ha presentato dal vivo ad Arte TV il suo secondo album solista “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows”.
Il concerto, che ora puoi guardare in integrale sotto, ha regalato anche brani dei Gorillaz e Blur:
Ecco la setlist della serata:
The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
The Cormorant
Royal Morning Blue
Lonely Press Play
Go Back
The Tower of Montevideo
The Poison Tree
Hong Kong
Daft Wader
Out of Time
El Mañana
Darkness to Light
On Melancholy Hill
Polaris
Particles
This Is a Low