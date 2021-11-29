GUARDA IL CONCERTO DI DAMON ALBARN PER ARTE TV

Lo scorso 5 novembre Damon Albarn ha presentato dal vivo ad Arte TV il suo secondo album solista “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows”.

Il concerto, che ora puoi guardare in integrale sotto, ha regalato anche brani dei Gorillaz e Blur:

Ecco la setlist della serata:

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

The Cormorant

Royal Morning Blue

Lonely Press Play

Go Back

The Tower of Montevideo

The Poison Tree

Hong Kong

Daft Wader

Out of Time

El Mañana

Darkness to Light

On Melancholy Hill

Polaris

Particles

This Is a Low