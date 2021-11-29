 

GUARDA IL CONCERTO DI DAMON ALBARN PER ARTE TV

 
Tags:
di
29 Novembre 2021
 

Lo scorso 5 novembre Damon Albarn ha presentato dal vivo ad Arte TV il suo secondo album solista “The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows”.

Il concerto, che ora puoi guardare in integrale sotto, ha regalato anche brani dei Gorillaz e Blur:

Qui recuperi la nostra Top 10 brani dedicata al leader dei Blur.

Ecco la setlist della serata:
The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
The Cormorant
Royal Morning Blue
Lonely Press Play
Go Back
The Tower of Montevideo
The Poison Tree
Hong Kong
Daft Wader
Out of Time
El Mañana
Darkness to Light
On Melancholy Hill
Polaris
Particles
This Is a Low

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Yoko Ono apprezza “Get ...
    Sabato scorso, 27 novembre, Yoko Ono ha condiviso un articolo che sostiene come in “Get Back”, atteso documentario sui Beatles ...

    E’ morto Virgil Abloh. Lo ...
    Virgil Abloh — geniale stilista, fondatore della noto brand streetwear Off-White e direttore artistico di Louis Vuitton, è scomparso ...

    French For Rabbits – The ...
    Attivi sin dal 2012, i French For Rabbits sono tornati ora con questo loro terzo LP, realizzato qui in Italia dalla indie-label romana A ...

    Idles – Crawler

    In meno di cinque anni gli Idles sono già arrivati a pubblicare quattro LP, eccitando il pubblico di tutto il globo con il loro post-punk e ...

    Hana Vu – Public Storage

    Non solo Snail Mail venerdì cinque novembre: nel panorama del rock al femminile fa il suo esordio sulla lunga distanza Hana Vu piccola ...
    I più visualizzati
    19 Novembre 2021

    Zerocalcare e la musica: Strappare Lungo i Bordi
    Che esista un rapporto osmotico tra Zerocalcare e la musica è evidente. Possiamo iniziare con Gli Ultimi, band street-punk romana, il cui videoclip “Favole”, estratto dall’ultimo disco – “Sine Medu” – è stato realizzato proprio dal ...
    8 Novembre 2021

    Joan As Police Woman – The Solution Is Restless
    Quasi dodici minuti di morbida ed avvolgente atmosfera, contenuti in “The Barbarian”, segna l’inizio di quest’opera d’arte collaborativa dove ogni singola nota, ogni singolo arrangiamento ed ogni singola parola si ...
    24 Novembre 2021

    A Roma arriva “Strange Days”, un nuovo festival con Idles e Supergrass
    Un nuovo festival irrompe nella capitale. E’ stato infatti annunciato oggi “Strange Days” due giorni di musica, decisamente dal taglio internazionale, che prenderà vita nella location del Parco delle Valli di Roma il 15 e 16 luglio ...
    1 Novembre 2021

    Lana Del Rey – Blue Banisters
    Devo ammettere che scrivere una recensione non mi era mai sembrato così semplice come in questo caso. Certo – direte voi – stiamo pur sempre parlando di uno dei fenomeni pop più interessanti e validi degli ultimi dieci anni, e ciò è ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     