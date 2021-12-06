 

ROLLING STONE SVELA LA SUA CLASSIFICA DEI MIGLIORI 50 ALBUM DEL 2021

 
6 Dicembre 2021
 

Entrati ufficialmente in zona ‘tiriamo le somme’ le più importanti riviste di settore iniziano a pubblicare le loro classifiche di fine anno.

In attesa di leggere la più importante, ovviamente la nostra che arriverà come sempre a dicembre più inoltrato, inauguriamo la consueta carrellata dei verdetti di altre testate.

Tra le prime a condividere il meglio del 2021 troviamo Rolling Stone che tra scelte sfacciatamente mainstream Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden e Adele e cose più ‘indipendenti’ Snail Mail, Adult Mom, Dry Cleaning, The Weather Station,
Japanese Breakfast, Lucy Dacus, Illuminati Hotties, incorona “Sour” di Olivia Rodrigo disco dell’anno.

Ecco la lista, rigorosamente in ordine decrescente, dei 50 migliori dischi del 2021 secondo il Rolling Stone:
50. St. Vincent, ‘Daddy’s Home’
49. James McMurtry, ‘The Horses and the Hounds’
48. Drake, ‘Certified Lover Boy’
47. Jhay Cortez, ‘Timelezz’
46. Tomorrow X Together, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight or Escape’
45. Boldy James and the Alchemist, ‘Bo Jackson’
44. Iron Maiden, ‘Senjutsu’
43. Myke Towers, ‘Lyke Mike’
42. Illuminati Hotties, ‘Let Me Do One More’
41. Mickey Guyton, ‘Remember Her Name’
40. Foo Fighters, ‘Medicine at Midnight’
39. Topaz Jones, ‘Don’t Go Tellin’ Your Momma’
38. Yola, ‘Stand for Myself’
37. Pooh Shiesty, ‘Shiesty Season’
36. Little Simz, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
35. Silk Sonic, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’
34. Adult Mom, ‘Driver’
33. Summer Walker, ‘Still Over It’
32. Snail Mail, ‘Valentine’
31. Madlib, ‘Sound Ancestors’
30. Mustafa, ‘When Smoke Rises’
29. Young Thug, ‘Punk’
28. Mabiland, ‘Niñxs Rotxs’
27. The Weather Station, ‘Ignorance’
26. Mdou Moctar, ‘Afrique Victime’
25. Carly Pearce, ’29’
24. Dry Cleaning, ‘New Long Leg’
23. Cimafunk, ‘El Alimento’
22. Dawn Richard, ‘Second Line’
21. Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’
20. Leon Bridges, ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’
19. Arlo Parks, ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’
18. Halsey, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
17. Tems, ‘If Orange Was a Place’
16. Low, ‘Hey What’
15. Billie Eilish, ‘Happier Than Ever’
14. Polo G, ‘Hall of Fame’
13. Morgan Wade, ‘Reckless’
12. PinkPantheress, ‘To Hell With It’
11. Playboi Carti, ‘Whole Lotta Red’
10. Japanese Breakfast, ‘Jubilee’
9. C. Tangana, ‘El Madrileño’
8. Turnstile, ‘Glow On’
7. Jazmine Sullivan, ‘Heaux Tales’
6. Lil Nas X, ‘Montero’
5. Lucy Dacus, ‘Home Video’
4. Tyler, the Creator, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
3. Rauw Alejandro, ‘Vice Versa’
2. Adele, ’30’
1. Olivia Rodrigo, ‘Sour’

