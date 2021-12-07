 

I 50 MIGLIORI DISCHI DEL 2021 SECONDO STEREOGUM

 
Tags: ,
di
7 Dicembre 2021
 

Tempo di bilanci di fine anno anche per Stereogum webzine che ormai da qualche anno contende all’istituzione Pitchfork il titolo di bibbia della musica indipendente, o comunque non smaccatamente mainstream, d’oltreoceano.

La “Best Album Of 2021” del sito americano raccoglie molti dei dischi apprezzati anche su queste pagine incoronando vincitore un lavoro, “I don’t Live Here Anymore” dei War On Drugs, che però non ha entusiasmato il nostro Anban raccogliendo ‘solo’ un 6,5. (qui recuperi la nostra recensione).

Completano il podio l’acclamato ritorno di Snail Mail e la band hardcore di Baltmora Turnstile.

Di seguito le 50 posizioni della classifica Stereogum:
50. Closer – Within One Stem (Lauren)
49. Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound/Elektra)
48. Flock Of Dimes – Head Of Roses (Sub Pop)
47. Mach-Hommy – Pray For Haiti (Griselda)
46. Chvrches – Screen Violence (Glassnote)
45. Iceage – Seek Shelter (Mexican Summer)
44. Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt – Made Out Of Sound (Palilalia)
43. Loraine James – Reflection (Hyperdub)
42. Portrayal Of Guilt – We Are Always Alone (Closed Casket Activities)
41. Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden (Saddle Creek)
40. Erika de Casier – Sensational (4AD)
39. Home Is Where – I Became Birds (Knifepunch)
38. Summer Walker – Still Over It (LVRN/Interscope)
37. Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – Haram (Backwoodz Studioz)
36. Men I Trust – Untourable Album (Self-Released)
35. Sons Of Kemet – Black To The Future (Impulse!)
34. Madlib – Sound Ancestors (Madlib Invazion)
33. Xenia Rubinos – Una Rosa (ANTI-)
32. One Step Closer – This Place You Know (Run For Cover)
31. Boldy James & The Alchemist – Bo Jackson (ALC)
30. Parannoul – To See The Next Part Of The Dream (Self-Released)
29. Squid – Bright Green Field (Warp)
28. Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed (MCA Nashville/Interscope)
27. Spirit Of The Beehive – ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH (Saddle Creek)
26. Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol)
25. Nation Of Language – A Way Forward (PIAS)
24. The Armed – ULTRAPOP (Sargent House)
23. Julien Baker – Little Oblivions (Matador)
22. Ka – A Martyr’s Reward (Iron Works)
21. Water From Your Eyes – Structure (Wharf Cat)
20. Fiddlehead – Between The Richness (Run For Cover)
19. Clairo – Sling (Fader/Republic)
18. Tirzah – Colourgrade (Domino)
17. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark (Rock Action)
16. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia)
15. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage (Goliath)
14. Lucy Dacus – Home Video (Matador)
13. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (Geffen)
12. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises (Luaka Bop)
11. Wednesday – Twin Plagues (Orindal)
10. Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview On Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing)
09. Polo G – Hall Of Fame (Columbia)
08. The Weather Station – Ignorance (Fat Possum)
07. Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Superwolves (Drag City)
06. serpentwithfeet – Deacon (Secretly Canadian)
05. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee (Dead Oceans)
04. Low – HEY WHAT (Sub Pop)
03. Turnstile – Glow On (Roadrunner)
02. Snail Mail – Valentine (Matador)
01. The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic)

Ascolta i brani selezionati da Stereogum:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Tame Impala live a Milano nel 2022

    A sei anni dal loro ultimo e indimenticabile live a Milano, i Tame Impala di Kevin Parker, la band australiana che ha rivoluzionato il rock ...

    Fleet Foxes, annunciata ...
    La band statunitense folk rock dei Fleet Foxes ha annunciato oggi l’album live “A Very Lonely Solstice”, in uscita il ...

    ALBUM: Fleeting Joys – All ...
    Uno si prepara la sua bella classifica di fine anno, è sicuro delle sue posizioni…manca un mese alla fine dell’anno, vuoi che ...

    ALBUM: Sugardrop – Eventually

    Che posso dirvi? Io di fronte a dischi così mi commuovo. Fuori tempo, lontano dalle mode, con quello sguardo nostalgico, commosso e ...

    I Cure live in Italia per 4 date ...
    In queste ore i Cure annunciano un mastodontico tour di 44 date nel vecchio continente. Robert Smith e soci toccheranno il nostro paese in 4 ...
    I più visualizzati
    19 Novembre 2021

    Zerocalcare e la musica: Strappare Lungo i Bordi
    Che esista un rapporto osmotico tra Zerocalcare e la musica è evidente. Possiamo iniziare con Gli Ultimi, band street-punk romana, il cui videoclip “Favole”, estratto dall’ultimo disco – “Sine Medu” – è stato realizzato proprio dal ...
    8 Novembre 2021

    Joan As Police Woman – The Solution Is Restless
    Quasi dodici minuti di morbida ed avvolgente atmosfera, contenuti in “The Barbarian”, segna l’inizio di quest’opera d’arte collaborativa dove ogni singola nota, ogni singolo arrangiamento ed ogni singola parola si ...
    24 Novembre 2021

    A Roma arriva “Strange Days”, un nuovo festival con Idles e Supergrass
    Un nuovo festival irrompe nella capitale. E’ stato infatti annunciato oggi “Strange Days” due giorni di musica, decisamente dal taglio internazionale, che prenderà vita nella location del Parco delle Valli di Roma il 15 e 16 luglio ...
    15 Novembre 2021

    Andrea Chimenti – Il Deserto La Notte Il Mare
    Giunge come gemma preziosa, a illuminare quelle giornate un po’ uggiose d’autunno inoltrato, il nuovo album in studio di Andrea Chimenti. Ce n’era tremendamente bisogno, occorre dirlo, perchè “Il Deserto La Notte Il ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     