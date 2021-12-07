I 50 MIGLIORI DISCHI DEL 2021 SECONDO STEREOGUM

Tempo di bilanci di fine anno anche per Stereogum webzine che ormai da qualche anno contende all’istituzione Pitchfork il titolo di bibbia della musica indipendente, o comunque non smaccatamente mainstream, d’oltreoceano.

La “Best Album Of 2021” del sito americano raccoglie molti dei dischi apprezzati anche su queste pagine incoronando vincitore un lavoro, “I don’t Live Here Anymore” dei War On Drugs, che però non ha entusiasmato il nostro Anban raccogliendo ‘solo’ un 6,5. (qui recuperi la nostra recensione).

Completano il podio l’acclamato ritorno di Snail Mail e la band hardcore di Baltmora Turnstile.

Di seguito le 50 posizioni della classifica Stereogum:

50. Closer – Within One Stem (Lauren)

49. Brandi Carlile – In These Silent Days (Low Country Sound/Elektra)

48. Flock Of Dimes – Head Of Roses (Sub Pop)

47. Mach-Hommy – Pray For Haiti (Griselda)

46. Chvrches – Screen Violence (Glassnote)

45. Iceage – Seek Shelter (Mexican Summer)

44. Chris Corsano & Bill Orcutt – Made Out Of Sound (Palilalia)

43. Loraine James – Reflection (Hyperdub)

42. Portrayal Of Guilt – We Are Always Alone (Closed Casket Activities)

41. Ada Lea – one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden (Saddle Creek)

40. Erika de Casier – Sensational (4AD)

39. Home Is Where – I Became Birds (Knifepunch)

38. Summer Walker – Still Over It (LVRN/Interscope)

37. Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – Haram (Backwoodz Studioz)

36. Men I Trust – Untourable Album (Self-Released)

35. Sons Of Kemet – Black To The Future (Impulse!)

34. Madlib – Sound Ancestors (Madlib Invazion)

33. Xenia Rubinos – Una Rosa (ANTI-)

32. One Step Closer – This Place You Know (Run For Cover)

31. Boldy James & The Alchemist – Bo Jackson (ALC)

30. Parannoul – To See The Next Part Of The Dream (Self-Released)

29. Squid – Bright Green Field (Warp)

28. Kacey Musgraves – star-crossed (MCA Nashville/Interscope)

27. Spirit Of The Beehive – ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH (Saddle Creek)

26. Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power (Capitol)

25. Nation Of Language – A Way Forward (PIAS)

24. The Armed – ULTRAPOP (Sargent House)

23. Julien Baker – Little Oblivions (Matador)

22. Ka – A Martyr’s Reward (Iron Works)

21. Water From Your Eyes – Structure (Wharf Cat)

20. Fiddlehead – Between The Richness (Run For Cover)

19. Clairo – Sling (Fader/Republic)

18. Tirzah – Colourgrade (Domino)

17. Arab Strap – As Days Get Dark (Rock Action)

16. Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost (Columbia)

15. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage (Goliath)

14. Lucy Dacus – Home Video (Matador)

13. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (Geffen)

12. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders, & The London Symphony Orchestra – Promises (Luaka Bop)

11. Wednesday – Twin Plagues (Orindal)

10. Cassandra Jenkins – An Overview On Phenomenal Nature (Ba Da Bing)

09. Polo G – Hall Of Fame (Columbia)

08. The Weather Station – Ignorance (Fat Possum)

07. Matt Sweeney & Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy – Superwolves (Drag City)

06. serpentwithfeet – Deacon (Secretly Canadian)

05. Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee (Dead Oceans)

04. Low – HEY WHAT (Sub Pop)

03. Turnstile – Glow On (Roadrunner)

02. Snail Mail – Valentine (Matador)

01. The War On Drugs – I Don’t Live Here Anymore (Atlantic)

Ascolta i brani selezionati da Stereogum: