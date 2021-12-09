PITCHFORK: I 50 MIGLIORI ALBUM DEL 2021

Classifiche di fine anno anche per Pitchfork in passato autentica istituzione in ambito musica indie oggi contenitori di più generi musicali (su tutti hip-hop, rnb, latin) e termometro di evoluzioni sonore in ambito mainstream e non.

Per nulla scontata la scelta del podio dove, dietro a Jazmine Sullivan e il suo disco r&b che nessuno avrebbe mai pronosticato di vedere in classifica figuriamoci al primo posto, troviamo “Fatigue” di L’Rain e “Call Me If You Get Lost” di Tyler, The Creator.

Alcuni dei dischi più apprezzati sulle nostre pagine fanno comunque capolino in top 10: “HEY WHAT” dei Low, “Ignorance” dei Weather Station e “New Long Leg” dei Dry Cleaning.

Ecco i migliori 50 dischi del 2021 secondo la webzine americana:

50. Yasmin Williams: Urban Driftwood

49. Magdalena Bay: Mercurial World

48. Ka: A Martyr’s Reward

47. dltzk: Frailty

46. Helado Negro: Far In

45. aya: im hole

44. Sofia Kourtesis: Fresia Magdalena EP

43. Hand Habits: Fun House

42. Vijay Iyer / Linda May Han Oh / Tyshawn Sorey: Uneasy

41. Lingua Ignota: Sinner Get Ready

40. Erika de Casier: Sensational

39. Loraine James: Reflection

38. Navy Blue: Song of Sage: Post Panic! / Navy’s Reprise

37. RP Boo: Established!

36. Lost Girls: Menneskekollektivet

35. Illuminati Hotties: Let Me Do One More

34. The War on Drugs: I Don’t Live Here Anymore

33. Xenia Rubinos: Una Rosa

32. Adele: 30

31. Wiki: Half God

30. Claire Rousay: a softer focus

29. Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

28. Spirit of the Beehive: ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH

27. Moor Mother: Black Encyclopedia of the Air

26. Armand Hammer and the Alchemist: Haram

25. Indigo De Souza: Any Shape You Take

24. Nala Sinephro: Space 1.8

23. black midi: Cavalcade

22. Dawn Richard: Second Line: An Electro Revival

21. Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR

20. Mach-Hommy: Pray for Haiti

19. Dean Blunt: Black Metal 2

18. Grouper: Shade

17. Cassandra Jenkins: An Overview on Phenomenal Nature

16. MIKE: Disco!

15. Snail Mail: Valentine

14. Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee

13. Tirzah: Colourgrade

12. Arooj Aftab: Vulture Prince

​​11. Faye Webster: I Know I’m Funny haha

10. Dry Cleaning: New Long Leg

9. Playboi Carti: Whole Lotta Red

8. Mdou Moctar: Afrique Victime

7. The Weather Station: Ignorance

6. Turnstile: Glow On

5. Low: HEY WHAT

4. Floating Points / Pharoah Sanders / The London Symphony Orchestra: Promises

3. Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost

2. L’Rain: Fatigue

1. Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales