 

PITCHFORK: I 50 MIGLIORI ALBUM DEL 2021

 
di
9 Dicembre 2021
 

Classifiche di fine anno anche per Pitchfork in passato autentica istituzione in ambito musica indie oggi contenitori di più generi musicali (su tutti hip-hop, rnb, latin) e termometro di evoluzioni sonore in ambito mainstream e non.

Per nulla scontata la scelta del podio dove, dietro a Jazmine Sullivan e il suo disco r&b che nessuno avrebbe mai pronosticato di vedere in classifica figuriamoci al primo posto, troviamo “Fatigue” di L’Rain e “Call Me If You Get Lost” di Tyler, The Creator.

Alcuni dei dischi più apprezzati sulle nostre pagine fanno comunque capolino in top 10: “HEY WHAT” dei Low, “Ignorance” dei Weather Station e “New Long Leg” dei Dry Cleaning.

Ecco i migliori 50 dischi del 2021 secondo la webzine americana:
50. Yasmin Williams: Urban Driftwood
49. Magdalena Bay: Mercurial World
48. Ka: A Martyr’s Reward
47. dltzk: Frailty
46. Helado Negro: Far In
45. aya: im hole
44. Sofia Kourtesis: Fresia Magdalena EP
43. Hand Habits: Fun House
42. Vijay Iyer / Linda May Han Oh / Tyshawn Sorey: Uneasy
41. Lingua Ignota: Sinner Get Ready
40. Erika de Casier: Sensational
39. Loraine James: Reflection
38. Navy Blue: Song of Sage: Post Panic! / Navy’s Reprise
37. RP Boo: Established!
36. Lost Girls: Menneskekollektivet
35. Illuminati Hotties: Let Me Do One More
34. The War on Drugs: I Don’t Live Here Anymore
33. Xenia Rubinos: Una Rosa
32. Adele: 30
31. Wiki: Half God
30. Claire Rousay: a softer focus
29. Little Simz: Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
28. Spirit of the Beehive: ENTERTAINMENT, DEATH
27. Moor Mother: Black Encyclopedia of the Air
26. Armand Hammer and the Alchemist: Haram
25. Indigo De Souza: Any Shape You Take
24. Nala Sinephro: Space 1.8
23. black midi: Cavalcade
22. Dawn Richard: Second Line: An Electro Revival
21. Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR
20. Mach-Hommy: Pray for Haiti
19. Dean Blunt: Black Metal 2
18. Grouper: Shade
17. Cassandra Jenkins: An Overview on Phenomenal Nature
16. MIKE: Disco!
15. Snail Mail: Valentine
14. Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee
13. Tirzah: Colourgrade
12. Arooj Aftab: Vulture Prince
​​11. Faye Webster: I Know I’m Funny haha
10. Dry Cleaning: New Long Leg
9. Playboi Carti: Whole Lotta Red
8. Mdou Moctar: Afrique Victime
7. The Weather Station: Ignorance
6. Turnstile: Glow On
5. Low: HEY WHAT
4. Floating Points / Pharoah Sanders / The London Symphony Orchestra: Promises
3. Tyler, the Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost
2. L’Rain: Fatigue
1. Jazmine Sullivan: Heaux Tales

