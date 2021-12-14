 

NME SVELA I SUOI 50 MIGLIORI DISCHI DEL 2021

 
14 Dicembre 2021
 

NME ha espresso il suo verdetto più atteso.

Lo storico magazine musicale inglese cala i 50 migliori dischi del 2021 proponendo una lista tutto sommato poco propensa a colpi di scena eccezion fatta per la posizione più alta: trionfa Sam Fender con il suo “Seventeen Going Under” un album snobbato su altre importanti testate.

Per il resto ritroviamo titoli di artisti incensanti un pò ovunque: Dry Cleaning, Tyler the Creator, Little Simz, The War on Drugs, Turnstile, The War on Drugs, Billie Eilish, Black Country, New Road, Olivia Rodrigo, Snail Mail.

Ecco la classifica dei migliori 50 dischi del 2021 secondo NME:
50. Doja Cat, ‘Planet Her’
49. Inhaler, ‘It Won’t Always Be Like This’
48. Kacey Musgraves, ‘Star-Crossed’
47. Sault, ‘Nine’​​
46. Nao, ‘And Then Life Was Beautiful’
45. Young Thug, ‘Punk’
44. Bleachers, ‘Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night’
43. Dry Cleaning, ‘New Long Leg’
42. Vince Staples, ‘Vince Staples’
41. Joy Crookes, ‘Skin’
40. Black Country, New Road – ‘For The First Time’
39. Easy Life, ‘Life’s A Beach’
38. Tomorrow X Together, ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’
37. ​​Ray BLK, ‘Access Denied’
36. Girl In Red, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’
35. Big Red Machine, ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?’
34. Remi Wolf, ‘Juno’
33. AJ Tracey, ‘Flu Game’
32. Laura Mvula, ‘Pink Noise’
31. Slowthai, ‘Tyron’
30. The Killers, ‘Pressure Machine’
29. Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’
28. IDLES, ‘CRAWLER’
27. Summer Walker, ‘Still Over It’
26. Chvrches, ‘Screen Violence’
25. Royal Blood, ‘Typhoons’
24. Snail Mail, ‘Valentine’
23. Bicep, ‘Isles’
22. Silk Sonic, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’
21. London Grammar, ‘Californian Soil’
20. Lil Nas X, ‘MONTERO’
19. Lorde, ‘Solar Power’
18. Dave, ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
17. Lana Del Rey, ‘Blue Banisters’
16. Sleaford Mods, ‘Spare Ribs’
15. Billie Eilish, ‘Happier Than Ever’
14. Clairo, ‘Sling’
13. Ghetts, ‘Conflict Of Interest’
12. The War On Drugs, ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’
11. For Those I Love, ‘For Those I Love’
10. Olivia Rodrigo, ‘Sour’
9. Turnstile, ‘Glow On’
8. Halsey, ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
7. Arlo Parks, ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’
6. Nick Cave & Warren Ellis, ‘Carnage’
5. Tyler, the Creator, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
4. Self Esteem, ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
3. Wolf Alice, ‘Blue Weekend’
2. Little Simz, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
1. Sam Fender, ‘Seventeen Going Under’

