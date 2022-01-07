 

ANNUNCIATO UN NUOVO FILM DI BEAVIS AND BUTT-HEAD

 
7 Gennaio 2022
 

Il mondo di Beavis And Butt-Head è decisamente vivo nell’ultimo periodo.

Nel 2020 era stato annunciato un reeboot della serie su Comedy Central e ora il loro creatore Mike Judge rivela che sta preparando un nuovo film per il servizio streaming Paramount+.

Judge ha scritto su Twitter: “Non c’è ancora una data esatta, ma sarà presto. Hanno bisogno di un po’ di tempo per rimettersi in forma.”

Inoltre ha condiviso i disegni, che potete vedere qui sotto, di come potrebberero essere adesso 30 anni dopo le serie TV e 26 dopo il loro primo film “Beavis & Butt-Head Do America”.

    Ultimi commenti

