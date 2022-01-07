 

FKA TWIGS ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO MIXTAPE “CAPRISONGS”

 
Tags:
di
7 Gennaio 2022
 

FKA twigs annuncia il nuovo mixtape dal titolo “Caprisongs” in uscita il prossimo 14 gennaio.

La release conterrà la recente collaborazione tra l’artista britannica e Weeknd , “Tears in the Club”, ed altre tracce, in totale 14, insieme a Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl e molti altri.

“Caprisongs”, che segue di quasi 3 anni l’ultimo album in studio “Magdalene”, vanta tra i produttori accreditati El Guincho, presente anche come produttore esecutivo, Warren Ellis, Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean e Arca.

L’anno scorso FKA twigs aveva rilasciato altri due inediti: “Don’t Judge Me” e “Measure of a Man”.

“Caprisongs” tracklist:
01 Ride the Dragon
02 Honda [ft. Pa Salieu]
03 Meta Angel
04 Tears in the Club [ft. The Weeknd]
05 Oh My Love
06 Pamplemousse
07 Caprisongs Interlude
08 Lightbeamers
09 Papi Bones [ft. Shygirl]
10 Which Way [ft. Dystopia]
11 Jealousy [ft. Rema]
12 Careless [ft. Daniel Caesar]
13 Minds of Men
14 Minds of Men (Outro)
15 Darjeeling [ft. Jorja Smith and Unknown T]
16 Christie Interlude
17 Thank You Song

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Guarda il video di ...
    Sarebbe dovuto uscire proprio questo weekend “The Overload”, il primo album degl Yard Act, ma la band post-punk di Leeds ha ...

    I Guided By Voices annunciano un ...
    Il 2022 è finalmente iniziato e non poteva mancare l’annuncio del primo LP di quest’anno (il trentacinquesimo in totale) dei ...

    Francesco Bianconi e Baby K ...
    Come svelato via mezzo social lo scorso dicembre Francesco Bianconi tornerà a breve con un nuovo disco solista. Prima anticipazione di un ...

    L’ultimo, storico, concerto ...
    L’ultimo, storico, concerto dei Beatles, tenutosi il 30 gennaio 1969 sulla terrazza dell’etichetta Apple a Londra, sarà ...

    Ascolta gli Spoon che si cimentano ...
    Gli Spoon hanno pubblicato una cover di “I Can’t Give Everything Away” di David Bowie su Amazon Music. Il brano fa parte ...
    I più visualizzati
    25 Dicembre 2021

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2021 – posizioni dalla 25^ alla 1^
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 50^ alla 26^ de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2021 #25) BALTHAZAR Sand [Play It Again Sam] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Proseguio dell’acclamato “Fever”, questo lavoro può essere annoverato come completamento di quel ...
    9 Dicembre 2021

    E’ morto Steve Bronski dei Bronski Beat
    E’ morto Steve Bronski: il musicista scozzese, il cui vero nome era Steven William Forrest, è scomparso all’eta di 61 anni, ma non si conoscono ancora le cause del suo decesso. Negli anni ’80 il musicista originario di Glasgow, ...
    24 Dicembre 2021

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2021 – posizioni dalla 50^ alla 26^
    Guarda le posizioni dalla 1^ alla 25^ de I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2021 #50) THE BLACK Ars Metal Mentis [Black Widow] LEGGI LA RECENSIONE Tale lavoro lo conferma ancora una volta come uno dei massimi esponenti del doom metal, continuatore della grande ...
    3 Gennaio 2022

    Steve Albini sui Counting Crows: “Sono spazzatura.”
    Steve Albini, muscista e produttore tra i più influenti della storia recente del rock, è stato protagonista su twitter di un vivace scambio di opinioni sulla musica anni ’90. Max Collins, cantante della band americana Eve 6, apre le danze ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     