FKA TWIGS ANNUNCIA IL NUOVO MIXTAPE “CAPRISONGS”

FKA twigs annuncia il nuovo mixtape dal titolo “Caprisongs” in uscita il prossimo 14 gennaio.
La release conterrà la recente collaborazione tra l’artista britannica e Weeknd , “Tears in the Club”, ed altre tracce, in totale 14, insieme a Jorja Smith, Daniel Caesar, Shygirl e molti altri.
“Caprisongs”, che segue di quasi 3 anni l’ultimo album in studio “Magdalene”, vanta tra i produttori accreditati El Guincho, presente anche come produttore esecutivo, Warren Ellis, Koreless, P2J, Mike Dean e Arca.
L’anno scorso FKA twigs aveva rilasciato altri due inediti: “Don’t Judge Me” e “Measure of a Man”.
“Caprisongs” tracklist:
01 Ride the Dragon
02 Honda [ft. Pa Salieu]
03 Meta Angel
04 Tears in the Club [ft. The Weeknd]
05 Oh My Love
06 Pamplemousse
07 Caprisongs Interlude
08 Lightbeamers
09 Papi Bones [ft. Shygirl]
10 Which Way [ft. Dystopia]
11 Jealousy [ft. Rema]
12 Careless [ft. Daniel Caesar]
13 Minds of Men
14 Minds of Men (Outro)
15 Darjeeling [ft. Jorja Smith and Unknown T]
16 Christie Interlude
17 Thank You Song