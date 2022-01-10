GUARDA NOEL GALLAGHER RIFARE “VALENTINE’S DAY” AL CONCERTO TRIBUTO A DAVID BOWIE

Noel Gallagher è stato ospite del concerto livestream tributo a David Bowie, andato online il giorno del 75° compleanno del compianto artista britannico.

Per l’occasione Gallagher ha eseguito “Valetine’s Day” brano pubblicato dal duca bianco in “Next Day”, disco uscito nel 2013.

Guarda l’esibizione dell’ex Oasis:

Noel Gallagher covering Valentine’s Day by David Bowie. How fucking good is that

pic.twitter.com/oGyIsu7CcH

— Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) January 9, 2022