GUARDA NOEL GALLAGHER RIFARE “VALENTINE’S DAY” AL CONCERTO TRIBUTO A DAVID BOWIE

Noel Gallagher è stato ospite del concerto livestream tributo a David Bowie, andato online il giorno del 75° compleanno del compianto artista britannico.
Per l’occasione Gallagher ha eseguito “Valetine’s Day” brano pubblicato dal duca bianco in “Next Day”, disco uscito nel 2013.
Guarda l’esibizione dell’ex Oasis:
Noel Gallagher covering Valentine’s Day by David Bowie. How fucking good is that
David Bowie, scomparso il 10 gennaio 2016, nel corso della serata è stato omaggiato anche da altri artisti (musicisti ed attori) come: Ricky Gervais, Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon e John Taylor dei Duran Duran, Evan Rachel Wood, Def Leppard e molti altri.
