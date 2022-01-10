 

GUARDA NOEL GALLAGHER RIFARE “VALENTINE’S DAY” AL CONCERTO TRIBUTO A DAVID BOWIE

 
10 Gennaio 2022
 

Noel Gallagher è stato ospite del concerto livestream tributo a David Bowie, andato online il giorno del 75° compleanno del compianto artista britannico.

Per l’occasione Gallagher ha eseguito “Valetine’s Day” brano pubblicato dal duca bianco in “Next Day”, disco uscito nel 2013.

Guarda l’esibizione dell’ex Oasis:

David Bowie, scomparso il 10 gennaio 2016, nel corso della serata è stato omaggiato anche da altri artisti (musicisti ed attori) come: Ricky Gervais, Gary Oldman, Simon Le Bon e John Taylor dei Duran Duran, Evan Rachel Wood, Def Leppard e molti altri.

Credit Foto Noel Gallagher: Mitch Ikeda

