PJ HARVEY CONDIVIDE LA DEMO DI “THE WORDS THAT MAKETH MURDER” CONTENUTA NELLA RISTAMPA DI “LET ENGLAND SHAKE”

PJ Harvey ripropone la versione demo di “The Words That Maketh Murder” brano del 2011.

La traccia apparirà nella ristampa vinile di “Let England Shake” attesa per il 28 gennaio su etichetta UMC/Island.

Ascolta il brano:

Questa la tracklist della ristampa:

Side 1

‘Let England Shake’

‘The Last Living Rose’

‘The Glorious Land’

‘The Words That Maketh Murder’

‘All And Everyone’

‘On Battleship Hill’

Side 2

‘England’

‘In The Dark Places’

‘Bitter Branches’

‘Hanging In The Wire’

‘Written On The Forehead’

‘The Colour Of The Earth’

‘Let England Shake’ demos tracklist:

Side 1

‘Let England Shake’ – Demo

‘The Last Living Rose’ – Demo

‘The Glorious Land’ – Demo

‘The Words That Maketh Murder’ – Demo

‘All And Everyone’ – Demo

‘On Battleship Hill’ – Demo

Side 2:

‘England’ – Demo

‘In The Dark Places’ – Demo

‘Bitter Branches’ – Demo

‘Hanging In The Wire’ – Demo

‘Written On The Forehead’ – Demo

‘The Colour Of The Earth’ – Demo

Credit Foto: joeri-c from kirkwall (Orkney), CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons