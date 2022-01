BLOOD RED SHOES

Tracklist

1. COMPLY

2. MORBID FASCINATION

3. MURDER ME

4. (i’ve been watching you)

5. GIVE UP

6. SUCKER

7. BEGGING

8. (you claim to understand)

9. I AM NOT YOU

10. DIG A HOLE

11. I LOSE WHATEVER I OWN

12. (what have you been waiting for?)

13. FOUR TWO SEVEN