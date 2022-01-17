 

TINDERSTICKS: IN ARRIVO L’ALBUM ANTOLOGICO CHE CELEBRA I 30 DI CARRIERA

 
I Tindersticks annunciano “Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21” nuovo album antologico atteso per il 25 marzo su etichetta City Slang.

Con questa release la band di Nottingham celebra i 30 anni di carriera, raccogliendo i migliori brani della loro estesa discografia. In aggiunta a quanto già ascoltato Stuart Staples e soci ripropongono anche un inedito dal titolo “Both Sides Of The Blade”.

“Both Sides Of The Blade”, in ascolto oggi, è stata scritta per “Fire” (titolo francese “Avec amour et acharnament”) film di prossima uscita, e atteso il prossimo 12 febbraio al Berlin Film Festival, diretto dalla regista francese Claire Denis e interpretato da Juliette Binoche:

“Past Imperfect: The Best of Tindersticks ’92-’21” tracklist:
1. City Sickness
2. Her (‘92)
3. Tiny Tears
4. Travelling Light
5. My Sister
6. Rented Rooms
7. Can We Start Again
8. Dying Slowly
9. Sometimes It Hurts
10. My Oblivion
11. Harmony Around My Table
12. Show Me Everything
13. This Fire Of Autumn
14. Medicine
15. What Are You Fighting For?
16. How He Entered
17. Were We Once Lovers?
18. Willow (New)
19. Pinky In The Daylight
20. Both Sides Of The Blade

Credit Foto: Suzanne Osborne, Steve Gullick, Christoph Agou

