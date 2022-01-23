MEMBRI DI AGAINST ME!, PINBACK, DRIVE LIKE JEHU MEMBERS FORMANO I PLOSIVS. DISCO IN ARRIVO E SINGOLO IN ASCOLTO.

Rob Crow (Pinback, Goblin Cock), John Reis (Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes), Atom Willard (Rocket From the Crypt, Against Me!, The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves) e Jordan Clark (Mrs. Magician) formano il nuovo supergruppo PLOSIVS e hanno il debut album omonimo.
“PLOSIVS” esce il prossimo 17 marzo su etichetta Swami Records e includerà la già rilasciata “Hit The Breaks” e “Broken Eyes” che puoi ascoltare ora:
“PLOSIVS” tracklist:
01 Hit The Breaks
02 Rose Waterfall
03 Thrown Clear
04 Never Likely
05 Broken Eyes
06 Pines
07 See You Suffer
08 Iron Will
09 Pray For Summer
10 Bright