MEMBRI DI AGAINST ME!, PINBACK, DRIVE LIKE JEHU MEMBERS FORMANO I PLOSIVS. DISCO IN ARRIVO E SINGOLO IN ASCOLTO.

Rob Crow (Pinback, Goblin Cock), John Reis (Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, Hot Snakes), Atom Willard (Rocket From the Crypt, Against Me!, The Offspring, Angels & Airwaves) e Jordan Clark (Mrs. Magician) formano il nuovo supergruppo PLOSIVS e hanno il debut album omonimo.

“PLOSIVS” esce il prossimo 17 marzo su etichetta Swami Records e includerà la già rilasciata “Hit The Breaks” e “Broken Eyes” che puoi ascoltare ora:

“PLOSIVS” tracklist:

01 Hit The Breaks

02 Rose Waterfall

03 Thrown Clear

04 Never Likely

05 Broken Eyes

06 Pines

07 See You Suffer

08 Iron Will

09 Pray For Summer

10 Bright