A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS

Tracklist

1. Nice Of You To Be There For Me

2. I’m Hurt

3. Let’s See Each Other

4. So Low

5. Dragged In A Hole

6. Ringing Bells

7. I Disappear (When You’re Near)

8. Anyone But You

9. My Head Is Bleeding

10. Broken

11. Hold On Tight

12. I Don’t Know How You Do It

13. Love Reaches Out