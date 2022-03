Tracklist

1. Thrown

2. Doers

3. Territorial Call Of The Female

4. NYC (Disambiguation)

5. Statuette On The Console

6. C.I.R.P.

7. Pillar On The Bridge Of You

8. How Can I Help YA?

9. No Blade Of Grass

10. All Past Lovers

11. Seneca The Stoic

12. After Jane