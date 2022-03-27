I ROLLING STONES ANNUNCIANO UN NUOVO LIVE-ALBUM DATATO 1977

 

Nel marzo 1977, un anno dopo aver realizzato “Black And Blue”, i Rolling Stones tennero un paio di concerti a sorpresa al Mocambo, un locale di Toronto con una capacità di appena 300 persone, in cui erano stati annunciati come Coakroaches.

Alcune della canzoni registrate a questi show finirono nel live-album “Love You Live”, uscito sempre nel 1977, ma ora la band di Mick Jagger ha annunciato che il prossimo 13 maggio, via Universal, pubblicherà “Live At The El Mocambo” (pre-order): mixato da Bob Clearmountain, il disco comprende tutto il set del 5 marzo più tre bonus track registrate la sera prima.

I Rolling Stones, intanto, hanno già condiviso due brani dal disco, “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” e “Rip This Joint”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Live At El Mocambo” Tracklist:
1. Honky Tonk Woman (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
2. All Down The Line (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
3. Hand Of Fate (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
4. Route 66 (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
5. Fool To Cry (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
6. Crazy Mama (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
7. Mannish Boy (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
8. Crackin’ Up (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
9. Dance Little Sister (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
10. Around And Around (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
11. Tumbling Dice (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
12. Hot Stuff (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
13. Star Star (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
14. Let’s Spend The Night Together (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
15. Worried Life Blues (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
16. Little Red Rooster (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
17. It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It) (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
18. Rip This Joint (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
19. Brown Sugar (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
20. Jumpin’ Jack Flash (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
21. Melody (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
22. Luxury (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)
23. Worried About You (Live at the El Mocambo 1977)

