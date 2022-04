PETE DOHERTY & FREDERIC LO

Tracklist

1. The Fantasy Life Of Poetry & Crime

2. The Epidemiologist

3. The Ballad Of

4. You Can't Keep It From Me Forever

5. Yes I Wear A Mask

6. Rock & Roll Alchemy

7. The Monster

8. Invictus

9. The Glassblower

10. Keeping Me On File

11. Abe Wassenstein

12. Far From The Madding Crowd