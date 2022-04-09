I COLA (EX-OUGHT) CONDIVIDONO IL NUOVO SINGOLO “WATER TABLE” ESTRATTO DAL LORO PROSSIMO DEBUT ALBUM

Lo scorso febbraio i Cola, nuovo progetto che riunisce Tim Darcy e Ben Stidworthy degli Ought e il batterista Evan Cartwright di US Girls e The Weather Station hanno annunciato il loro debut album.

Da “Deep In View” (pre-order), atteso per il 20 maggio su etichetta Fire Talk, abbiamo già ascoltato “Blank Curtain” e “So Excited” e oggi è il turno del terzo estratto “Water Table”:

Il Rolling Stone, che ha recentemente intervistato il trio, ha descritto così il debut album:

…one of the year’s most thrilling rock statements so far

Ecco la tracklist di “Deep In View”:

Tracklist:

1. Blank Curtain

2. So Excited

3. At Pace

4. Met Resistance

5. Degree

6. Water Table

7. Gossamer

8. Mint

9. Fulton Park

10. Landers