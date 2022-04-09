I COLA (EX-OUGHT) CONDIVIDONO IL NUOVO SINGOLO “WATER TABLE” ESTRATTO DAL LORO PROSSIMO DEBUT ALBUM

Lo scorso febbraio i Cola, nuovo progetto che riunisce Tim Darcy e Ben Stidworthy degli Ought e il batterista Evan Cartwright di US Girls e The Weather Station hanno annunciato il loro debut album.
Da “Deep In View” (pre-order), atteso per il 20 maggio su etichetta Fire Talk, abbiamo già ascoltato “Blank Curtain” e “So Excited” e oggi è il turno del terzo estratto “Water Table”:
Il Rolling Stone, che ha recentemente intervistato il trio, ha descritto così il debut album:
…one of the year’s most thrilling rock statements so far
Ecco la tracklist di “Deep In View”:
Tracklist:
1. Blank Curtain
2. So Excited
3. At Pace
4. Met Resistance
5. Degree
6. Water Table
7. Gossamer
8. Mint
9. Fulton Park
10. Landers