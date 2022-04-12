I BUILT TO SPILL ANNUNCIANO IL PRIMO DISCO PER SUB POP. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “GONNA LOSE”.

Il prossimo 9 settembre i Built to Spill pubblicheranno il primo disco per la loro nuova label Sub Pop.
“When the Wind Forgets Your Name”, prodotto dal cantante Doug Martsch, esce il 9 settembre anticipato dal primo singolo “Gonna Lose”.
Guarda il video animato diretto da Jordan Minkoff:
“When the Wind Forgets Your Name” segue di 7 anni il precedente “Untethered Moon” (2015) e di 24 mesi circa il disco di cover “Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston” uscito nel 2020.
“When the Wind Forgets Your Name” tracklist:
01 Gonna Lose
02 Fool’s Gold
03 Understood
04 Elements
05 Rock Steady
06 Spiderweb
07 Never Alright
08 Alright
09 Comes a Day
Credit Foto: illustration by Alex Graham