I BUILT TO SPILL ANNUNCIANO IL PRIMO DISCO PER SUB POP. ASCOLTA IL SINGOLO “GONNA LOSE”.

Il prossimo 9 settembre i Built to Spill pubblicheranno il primo disco per la loro nuova label Sub Pop.

“When the Wind Forgets Your Name”, prodotto dal cantante Doug Martsch, esce il 9 settembre anticipato dal primo singolo “Gonna Lose”.

Guarda il video animato diretto da Jordan Minkoff:

“When the Wind Forgets Your Name” segue di 7 anni il precedente “Untethered Moon” (2015) e di 24 mesi circa il disco di cover “Built to Spill Plays the Songs of Daniel Johnston” uscito nel 2020.

“When the Wind Forgets Your Name” tracklist:

01 Gonna Lose

02 Fool’s Gold

03 Understood

04 Elements

05 Rock Steady

06 Spiderweb

07 Never Alright

08 Alright

09 Comes a Day

Credit Foto: illustration by Alex Graham