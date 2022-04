Tracklist

1 Broken Cog

2The Abysmal Eye

3 Light the Shortening Fuse

4 Phantoms

5 Ligature Marks

6 God He Sees in Mirrors

7 They Move Below

8 Kaleidoscope

9 Black Cathedral

10 I Am That Thirst

11 The Faultless

12 Armies of the Preposterous

13 Past Tense