 

GUARDA LORDE RIFARE DAL VIVO A NEW YORK “THE END HAS NO END” DEGLI STROKES

 
Tags: ,
di
21 Aprile 2022
 

Lorde, attualmente impegnata nel suo tour negli USA, si esibita martedì (19 aprile) nel primo dei due show previsti al Radio City Music Hall di New York City.

Per i fortunati presenti l’artista ha eseguito anche una cover degli Strokes:
Siamo in New York… dovevo farlo ha dichiarato dal palco Lorde.

Guarda la sua versione di “The End Has No End” brano che la band di Julian Casablancas pubblicò nel secondo disco in studio “Room On Fire”:

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Il nuovo singolo degli Almamegretta ...
    Si chiama “Figlio”, il primo estratto da “Senghe”, il nuovo album di inediti degli Almamegretta, che sarà pubblicato il prossimo 10 ...

    Adrianne Lenker dei Big Thief ...
    In nuovo video messaggio rivolto ai fan Adrianne Lenker, cantante e compositrice dei Big Thief, chiede agli spettatori che accorrono agli ...

    “Bar Mediterraneo” ...
    A distanza di quattro anni da “Nuova Napoli” e dopo il successo della hit “Marechià” della scorsa estate, il 13 maggio esce “Bar ...

    Il nuovo album dei Diaframma esce ...
    Dopo oltre tre anni dall’uscita di “L’abisso“, i Diaframma sono pronti a tornare con un nuovo LP – il loro ...

    “Unholy Affliction” è ...
    A distanza di poco più di due anni del suo secondo LP, “Color Theory”, Soccer Mommy ritornerà con una nuova fatica sulla lunga ...
    I più visualizzati
    4 Aprile 2022

    VIDEO: Il Dallas – Polisportiva Stradazza [ Esclusiva IfB ]
    A distanza di tre anni dall’uscita del video “Polvere”, il progetto di musica e teatro trevigiano torna con un nuovo video: “Polisportiva Stradazza”. Il brano, realizzato sotto la direzione artistica di Gianmaria Accusani (Sick Tamburo – ...
    28 Marzo 2022

    Placebo – Never Let Me Go
    Quel logorante, estenuante, lunghissimo tour in giro per il globo (“20 Years Of Placebo”) per celebrare una gloriosa carriera ventennale  – racchiusa nella raccolta “A Place For Us To Dream” alla quale ha fatto seguito ...
    7 Aprile 2022

    I Karate live in Italia per 6 date
    Dopo quasi vent’anni di assenza dai palchi italiani (ultimo live nel 2005), tornano a suonare dal vivo i Karate. La band ha annunciato 6 date nel nostro paese in estate: 31 luglio @ Link, Bologna 1 agosto @ Circolo Magnolia, Milano 2 agosto @ ...
    6 Aprile 2022

    I Bauhaus in formazione originale live a Milano a giugno
    Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins e David J saranno in Italia a breve per un concerto straordinario: i Bauhaus si esibiranno all’Alcatraz di Milano il 6 giugno per quello che si annuncia già da ora come un evento imperdibile. La leggendaria ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     