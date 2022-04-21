GUARDA LORDE RIFARE DAL VIVO A NEW YORK “THE END HAS NO END” DEGLI STROKES

Lorde, attualmente impegnata nel suo tour negli USA, si esibita martedì (19 aprile) nel primo dei due show previsti al Radio City Music Hall di New York City.

Per i fortunati presenti l’artista ha eseguito anche una cover degli Strokes:

Siamo in New York… dovevo farlo ha dichiarato dal palco Lorde.

Guarda la sua versione di “The End Has No End” brano che la band di Julian Casablancas pubblicò nel secondo disco in studio “Room On Fire”: