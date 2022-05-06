…AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA DUE NUOVI BRANI.

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead annunciano la pubblicazione del nuovo disco “XI: Bleed Here Now” in uscita il 15 luglio (etichetta Dine Alone) due anni dopo il precedente “X: The Godless Void and Other Stories”.

“XI: Bleed Here Now” è prodotto dai co-fondatori della band Conrad Keely e Jason Reece insieme a Charles Godfrey, già a lavoro in fase di produzione sul precedente album.

Trai i contributi al disco troviamo aAmanda Palmer e Britt Daniel degli Spoon sono inoltre presenti (insieme ad Alec Padron, Ben Redman, A.J. Vincent e John Dowey).

Ascolta i primi due estratti:

“XI: Bleed Here Now” tracklist:

01 Our Epic Attempts

02 Long Distance Hell

03 Field Song

04 Penny Candle

05 No Confidence

06 String Theme

07 Kill Everyone

08 Growing Divide [ft. Britt Daniel]

09 Pigments

10 Golden Sail

11 A Life Less Melancholy

12 Taken by the Hand

13 Contra Mundum

14 Darkness Into Light

15 Water Tower

16 Sounds of Horror

17 Protest Streets

18 The Widening of Gyre

19 Millenium Actress [ft. Amanda Palmer]

20 Salt in Your Eyes

21 English Magic

22 Calm as the Valley