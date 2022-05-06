 

…AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO. ASCOLTA DUE NUOVI BRANI.

 
6 Maggio 2022
 

…And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead annunciano la pubblicazione del nuovo disco “XI: Bleed Here Now” in uscita il 15 luglio (etichetta Dine Alone) due anni dopo il precedente “X: The Godless Void and Other Stories”.

“XI: Bleed Here Now” è prodotto dai co-fondatori della band Conrad Keely e Jason Reece insieme a Charles Godfrey, già a lavoro in fase di produzione sul precedente album.

Trai i contributi al disco troviamo aAmanda Palmer e Britt Daniel degli Spoon sono inoltre presenti (insieme ad Alec Padron, Ben Redman, A.J. Vincent e John Dowey).

Ascolta i primi due estratti:

“XI: Bleed Here Now” tracklist:
01 Our Epic Attempts
02 Long Distance Hell
03 Field Song
04 Penny Candle
05 No Confidence
06 String Theme
07 Kill Everyone
08 Growing Divide [ft. Britt Daniel]
09 Pigments
10 Golden Sail
11 A Life Less Melancholy
12 Taken by the Hand
13 Contra Mundum
14 Darkness Into Light
15 Water Tower
16 Sounds of Horror
17 Protest Streets
18 The Widening of Gyre
19 Millenium Actress [ft. Amanda Palmer]
20 Salt in Your Eyes
21 English Magic
22 Calm as the Valley

    Ultimi commenti

