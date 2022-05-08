SONO TORNATI I VOXTROT! PER ORA DUE COMPILATION DI MATERIALE VECCHIO E UN TOUR AMERICANO

I Voxtrot, la band di Austin devota al sound di The Smiths, Belle & Sebastian e Orange Juice, scioltasi nel 2010, ha deciso di tornare insieme. Il frontman Ramesh Srivastava, che nel 2014 aveva pubblicato il disco solista “The King”, ha dato la bella notizia.

“Circa un anno fa“, ha scritto Ramesh su FB, “ho fatto un sogno in cui eravamo sul palco ed era davvero molto bello. E c’era un sentimento d’amore così forte e palpabile nel mio cuore che quando mi sono svegliato, era ancora con me. Ho acceso il mio telefono e ho iniziato a guardare le cose taggate con Voxtrot sui social media – come adolescenti che ora coverizzano le nostre canzoni, persone con tatuaggi Voxtrot – e la cosa mi ha fatto capire quanto amore ci sia ancora per la band. Era meraviglioso, e quella mattina – per la prima volta da quando la band si è sciolta – mi è sembrato molto, molto ovvio che dovessimo fare questo“.

I Voxtrot hanno annunciato due compilation con le prime uscite e rarità, così come un tour che inizierà il 17 settembre alla Webster Hall di New York.

La prima di queste compilation, “Early Music”, è già uscita via Cult Hero Records e racchiude i due formidabili EP “Raised by Wolves” del 2005 e “Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives” del 2006. Uscirà anche in vinile a settembre. La seconda compilation, “Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides”, uscirà in digitale il 22 luglio e in vinile a settembre. Ecco il nuovo video di “The Start of Something”.

Early Music

1. Raised By Wolves

2. The Start of Something

3. Missing Pieces

4. Long Haul

5. Wrecking Force

6. Mothers, Sisters, Daughters & Wives

7. Fast Asleep

8. Rise Up in the Dirt

9. Four Long Days

10. Soft & Warm

<a href="https://voxtrot.bandcamp.com/album/early-music-2">Early Music by Voxtrot</a>

Cut from the Stone: Rarities & B-Sides

1. Whiskey & Water

2. The Start of Something (Demo)

3. Warmest Part of the Winter

4. Berlin Without Return

5. Your Biggest Fan (Demo)

6. Fifteen Minutes

7. Dream Lives of Ordinary People

8. Loan Shark

9. Kindergarten

10. Dirty Version