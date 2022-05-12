DANGER MOUSE SI UNISCE A BLACK THOUGHT PER IL DISCO COLLABORATIVO “CHEAT CODES”

Danger Mouse & Black Thought annunciano il nuovo album collaborativo “Cheat Codes”, in uscita il 12 agosto su BMG.

“Cheat Codes” è il primo album hip-hop di Danger Mouse dopo la sua collaborazione con l’ormai defunto MF DOOM in “DANGERDOOM”, e segue i lavori di Black Thought insieme a The Roots e la successiva acclamata trilogia da solista “Streams Of Thought”.

L’attesissimo progetto collaborativo, che si vociferava avrebbe preso il titolo di “Dangerous Thoughts”, vede la partecipazione di: A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, MF DOOM, Michael Kiwanuka, Joey Bada$$, Russ, Raekwon, Conway the Machine e molti altri.

Il primo singolo “No Gold Teeth” e il video sono già disponibili:

“Cheat Codes” tracklist:

01. Sometimes

02. Cheat Codes

03. The Darkest Part (feat. Raekwon & Kid Sister)

04. No Gold Teeth

05. Because (feat. Joey Bada$$, Russ & Dylan Cartlidge)

06. Belize (feat. MF DOOM)

07. Aquamarine (feat. Michael Kiwanuka)

08. Identical Deaths

09. Strangers (feat. A$AP Rocky & Run The Jewels)

10. Close To Famous

11. Saltwater (feat. Conway the Machine)

12. Voilas & Lupitas