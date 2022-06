Tracklist

1. I Am My Mother

2. Cruel Country

3. Hints

4. Ambulance

5. The Empty Condor

6. Tonight’s The Day

7. All Across The World

8. Darkness Is Cheap

9. Bird Without A Tail / Base Of My Skull

10. Tired Of Taking It Out On You

11. The Universe

12. Many Worlds

13. Hearts Hard To Find

14. Falling Apart (Right Now)

15. Please Be Wrong

16. Story To Tell

17. A Lifetime To Find

18. Country Song Upside-down

19. Mystery Binds

20. Sad Kind Of Way

21. The Plains