FANTASTIC NEGRITO

Tracklist

1. Venomous Dogma

2. Highest Bidder

3. Mayor Of Wasteland

4. They Go Low

5. Nibbadip

6. Oh Betty

7. You Don’t Belong Here

8. Man With No Name

9. You Better Have A Gun

10. Trudoo

11. In My Head

12. Register Of Free Negroes

13. Virginia Soil