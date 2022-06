KULA SHAKER

Tracklist

1. Intro (1st Congregational Church of Eternal Love and Free Hugs

2.Whatever It Is (I'm Against It)

3. Hometown

4. Burning Down

5. Love in Seperation

6. Let Us Pray

7. Gingerbread Man

8. Farewell Beautiful Dreamer

9. Where Have All the Brave Knights Gone

10. Raining Buckets

11. 108 Ways to Leave Your Narcissist

12. After the Fall, Pt. 1

13. Don't Forsake Me

14. 303 Revisited

15. The Once and Future King

16. Shattered Bones

17. After the Fall, Pt. 2 & 3

18. Closing Words

19. Bumblebee

20. Coda