VAN MORRISON

Tracklist

1. Dangerous

2. What’s It Gonna Take?

3. Fighting Back Is The New Normal

4. Fodder For The Masses

5. Cant Go On This Way

6. Sometimes Its Just Blah Blah Blah

7. Money From America

8. Not Seeking Approval

9. Damage And Recovery

10. Nervous Breakdown

11. Absolutely Positively The Most

12. I Ain’t No Celebrity

13. Stage Name

14. Fear And Self-Loathing In Las Vegas

15. Pretending