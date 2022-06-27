GUARDA KENDRICK LAMAR A GLASTONBURY SUONARE “N95”, “SAVIOR” E CHIUDERE IL SET CRITICANDO L’ABOLIZIONE USA DEL DIRITTO ALL’ABORTO

Kendrick Lamar si prende finalmente Glastonbury.

Nel weekend si è tenuta la tanto attesa performance del rapper americana inzialmente prevista nel 2020 ma annullata per la pandemia.

Tra i pezzi eseguiti sul prestigioso palco alla Worthy Farm nel Somerset hanno trovato spazio in scaletta “N95,” “Humble”, “Silent Hill” brani contenuti nel recente acclamato “Mr.Morale & the Big Steppers” (nostro album della settimana a metà maggio).

Il set si è concluso con “Savior”, altra canzone contenuta nell’ultimo disco, sulla cui coda Lamar ha ripetuto più volte la frase Godspeed for women’s rights; they judge you, they judge Christ! chiaro riferimento alla recente sentenza della corte suprema statunitense che ha reso di fatto illegale l’aborto negli Usa.

Guarda i video della serata:

Honestly, it's like #KendrickLamar has designer his mind-blowing choreography to trap 40-year-old blokes who've never heard one of his tracks into discovering that his music is, actually, really rather good… #Glastonbury @kendricklamar pic.twitter.com/cDsQkTBjO3

— Tom Barton (@tombarton) June 26, 2022