GUARDA KENDRICK LAMAR A GLASTONBURY SUONARE “N95”, “SAVIOR” E CHIUDERE IL SET CRITICANDO L’ABOLIZIONE USA DEL DIRITTO ALL’ABORTO

Kendrick Lamar si prende finalmente Glastonbury.
Nel weekend si è tenuta la tanto attesa performance del rapper americana inzialmente prevista nel 2020 ma annullata per la pandemia.
Tra i pezzi eseguiti sul prestigioso palco alla Worthy Farm nel Somerset hanno trovato spazio in scaletta “N95,” “Humble”, “Silent Hill” brani contenuti nel recente acclamato “Mr.Morale & the Big Steppers” (nostro album della settimana a metà maggio).
Il set si è concluso con “Savior”, altra canzone contenuta nell’ultimo disco, sulla cui coda Lamar ha ripetuto più volte la frase Godspeed for women’s rights; they judge you, they judge Christ! chiaro riferimento alla recente sentenza della corte suprema statunitense che ha reso di fatto illegale l’aborto negli Usa.
Guarda i video della serata:
