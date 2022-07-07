SONO TORNATI I THE 1975. ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO “PART OF THE BAND”

E’ ufficialmente iniziata la marcia dei The 1975 al nuovo album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” che arriverà il 14 ottobre via Dirty Hit (pre-order). Il successore di “Notes On A Conditional Form” viene anticipato oggi dal primo singolo, “Part Of The Band”.

Tracklist:

1. The 1975

2. Happiness

3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)

4. Part Of The Band

5. Oh Caroline

6. I’m In Love With You

7. All I Need To Hear

8. Wintering

9. Human Too

10. About You

11. When We Are Together

Photo credit: Samuel Bradley