 

SONO TORNATI I THE 1975. ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO “PART OF THE BAND”

 
Tags:
di
7 Luglio 2022
 

E’ ufficialmente iniziata la marcia dei The 1975 al nuovo album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” che arriverà il 14 ottobre via Dirty Hit (pre-order). Il successore di “Notes On A Conditional Form” viene anticipato oggi dal primo singolo, “Part Of The Band”.

Tracklist:
1. The 1975
2. Happiness
3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)
4. Part Of The Band
5. Oh Caroline
6. I’m In Love With You
7. All I Need To Hear
8. Wintering
9. Human Too
10. About You
11. When We Are Together

Photo credit: Samuel Bradley

    Articoli correlati

     
    Media Recenti

    “Maybe” e’ il ...
    Dopo il primo singolo “Night And Day”, la cantautrice svedese Alice Boman svela un nuovo estratto da “The Space Between” nuovo ...

    Hot Chip: il nuovo assaggio da ...
    Gli Hot Chip presentano il secondo singolo tratto dal loro ottavo album “Freakout/Release” (in uscita il 19 agosto). Si intitola ...

    Northern Portrait: il nuovo singolo ...
    Il secondo singolo “Once Upon A Bombshell”, tratto dall’imminente nuovo album dei danesi Northern Portrait, è arrivato! ...

    Dave Rowntree (batterista dei Blur) ...
    Dave Rowntree, batterista dei Blur dal 1989, annuncia il suo progetto solista con il primo singolo, “London Bridge”, prodotto ...

    Andy Bell: ascolta la cover di ...
    Andy Bell, storico fondatore e chitarrista dei Ride e membro in passato di Oasis, Beady Eye e Hurricane #1, ha pubblicato ad inizio anno il ...
    I più visualizzati
    5 Luglio 2022

    Steven Wilson dei Porcupine Tree: “I Måneskin sono terribili ma sono un’ottima cosa per l’Italia e sono molto meglio dei Greta Van Fleet.
    Un paio di settimane fa circa i Porcupine Tree hanno pubblicato “Closure/Continuation” il loro primo disco dopo 12 anni di attesa. L’uscita è stata accompagnata dal classico giro promozionale di interviste che ha visto Steven ...
    10 Giugno 2022

    RIP Dario Parisini, chitarrista di Disciplinatha, Massimo Volume e Dish-Is-Nein
    Apprendiamo della scomparsa di Dario Parisini a soli 56 anni. Parisini era stato legato al mondo del cinema in gioventù, grazie a Pupi Avati, ma noi lo ricordiamo con ammirazione ed affetto sopratutto per la successiva carriera musicale che lo vede ...

    È venuta a mancare oggi all’eta’ di 65 anni Julee Cruise: la ricordiamo per la storica “Falling”, tema di Twin Peaks
    È venuta a mancare oggi all’età di 65 anni Julee Cruise, cantante e attrice statunitense la cui carriera è stata associata alla serie TV di Twin Peaks. Il marito, Edward Grinnan, ha scritto su Facebook: “Nessun rimpianto. È in pace… ...
    18 Giugno 2022

    Il successo di “Running Up That Hill” di Kate Bush non accenna a calare: numero uno anche in UK
    “Running Up That Hill” di Kate Bush ha raggiunto ieri la prima posizione nella classifica dei singoli del Regno Unito dopo essere stata usata nell’ultima stagione di “Stranger Things”. La scorsa settimana, la canzone è ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     