SONO TORNATI I THE 1975. ASCOLTA IL NUOVO SINGOLO “PART OF THE BAND”

E’ ufficialmente iniziata la marcia dei The 1975 al nuovo album, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” che arriverà il 14 ottobre via Dirty Hit (pre-order). Il successore di “Notes On A Conditional Form” viene anticipato oggi dal primo singolo, “Part Of The Band”.
Tracklist:
1. The 1975
2. Happiness
3. Looking For Somebody (To Love)
4. Part Of The Band
5. Oh Caroline
6. I’m In Love With You
7. All I Need To Hear
8. Wintering
9. Human Too
10. About You
11. When We Are Together
Photo credit: Samuel Bradley