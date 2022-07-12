GUARDA IL PRIMO LIVE DEI PRODIGY SENZA KEITH FLINT.

I Prodigy hanno recentemente eseguito il loro primo concerto dal vivo dopo la morte del frontman Keith Flint.
Flint è morto suicida il 4 marzo 2019. Aveva 49 anni.
Sheffield We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us , this ment so much to us , the whole place blew the fuk up and it was a night we will never forget , Thankyou for the continued luv and support , we luv all muthafukkas,
Now let’s Fukin do it again! pic.twitter.com/UcMze7qVM2
— The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) July 9, 2022
La scorsa settimana i Prodigy sono tornati sul palco per dare il via al loro tour da headliner nel Regno Unito, che hanno precedentemente dichiarato essere “per Flinty“.
L’attuale serie di concerti è iniziata con due serate alla O2 Academy di Sheffield venerdì e sabato scorsi (8 e 9 luglio).
Durante “Firestarter”, i Prodigy hanno reso omaggio a Flint proiettando sul palco una sagoma laser verde del defunto cantante che si muoveva a tempo di musica.