GUARDA IL PRIMO LIVE DEI PRODIGY SENZA KEITH FLINT.

I Prodigy hanno recentemente eseguito il loro primo concerto dal vivo dopo la morte del frontman Keith Flint.

Flint è morto suicida il 4 marzo 2019. Aveva 49 anni.

Sheffield We wanna thank every one of u that came out and supported us , this ment so much to us , the whole place blew the fuk up and it was a night we will never forget , Thankyou for the continued luv and support , we luv all muthafukkas,

Now let’s Fukin do it again! pic.twitter.com/UcMze7qVM2

— The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) July 9, 2022