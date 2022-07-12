 

GUARDA IL PRIMO LIVE DEI PRODIGY SENZA KEITH FLINT.

 
Tags:
di
12 Luglio 2022
 

I Prodigy hanno recentemente eseguito il loro primo concerto dal vivo dopo la morte del frontman Keith Flint.

Flint è morto suicida il 4 marzo 2019. Aveva 49 anni.

La scorsa settimana i Prodigy sono tornati sul palco per dare il via al loro tour da headliner nel Regno Unito, che hanno precedentemente dichiarato essere “per Flinty“.

L’attuale serie di concerti è iniziata con due serate alla O2 Academy di Sheffield venerdì e sabato scorsi (8 e 9 luglio).

Durante “Firestarter”, i Prodigy hanno reso omaggio a Flint proiettando sul palco una sagoma laser verde del defunto cantante che si muoveva a tempo di musica.

    Articoli correlati

     
    Recenti

    Marcus Mumford annuncia il suo ...
    Marcus Mumford, leader e voce dei Mumford & Sons, annuncia il suo debut album solista. Il disco, self-titled, uscirà il 16 settembre ...

    “Firefly” e’ il ...
    L’iconica band psych-rock di Austin è pronta a tornare con il nuovo disco “Wilderness of Mirrors” atteso per il 16 ...

    “Anywhere But Here”, ...
    I londinesi Sorry annunciano il loro atteso secondo disco: “Anywhere But Here” esce il 7 ottobre su Domino. Il nuovo album segue ...

    Pierpaolo Capovilla sui Maneskin: ...
    La lista dei detrattori dei Maneskin è sempre in continua crescita. Si unisce al circolo, nemmeno troppo esclusivo, anche Pierpaolo ...

    Young Fathers: ascolta ...
    Young Fathers tornano oggi con la loro prima traccia inedita in quattro anni. Il trio scozzese, che aveva pubblicato l’ottimo ...
    I più visualizzati
    5 Luglio 2022

    Steven Wilson dei Porcupine Tree: “I Måneskin sono terribili ma sono un’ottima cosa per l’Italia e sono molto meglio dei Greta Van Fleet.
    Un paio di settimane fa circa i Porcupine Tree hanno pubblicato “Closure/Continuation” il loro primo disco dopo 12 anni di attesa. L’uscita è stata accompagnata dal classico giro promozionale di interviste che ha visto Steven ...
    12 Luglio 2022

    Pierpaolo Capovilla sui Maneskin: “Che pena… un gruppo di giovani stupidi perfetti rappresentanti di una generazione di imbecilli”
    La lista dei detrattori dei Maneskin è sempre in continua crescita. Si unisce al circolo, nemmeno troppo esclusivo, anche Pierpaolo Capovilla che nelle ultime ore ha criticato la band romana in particolare per alcune dichiarazioni lanciate dal palco ...
    8 Luglio 2022

    Tappa italiana per Lucinda Williams a gennaio 2023
    Lucinda Williams torna ad esibirsi in Italia: la data è fissata per il 10 gennaio 2023 al Teatro Lirico Giorgio Gaber di Milano. L’occasione è quella di presentare live i brani del suo ultimo album “Good souls better angels”, datato ormai ...
    18 Giugno 2022

    Il successo di “Running Up That Hill” di Kate Bush non accenna a calare: numero uno anche in UK
    “Running Up That Hill” di Kate Bush ha raggiunto ieri la prima posizione nella classifica dei singoli del Regno Unito dopo essere stata usata nell’ultima stagione di “Stranger Things”. La scorsa settimana, la canzone è ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     