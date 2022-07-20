GLI SLIPKNOT ANNUNCIANO IL SETTIMO ALBUM IN STUDIO. ASCOLTA UN NUOVO BRANO.

Gli Slipknot svelano i dettagli del loro settimo disco in studio: “The End, So Far” esce il 30 settembre su Roadrunner.
L’album, che segue di 3 anni il precedente “We Are Not Your Kind”, è anticipato dal singolo “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” accompagnato dal video diretto da Michael Shawn Crahan (aka “Clown”) percussionista della band.
“The End, So Far” è prodotto da Joe Barresi già al lavoro anche con Kyuss, The Melvins, Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Soundgarden e molti altri.
“The End, So Far” tracklist:
01 Adderall
02 The Dying Song (Time to Sing)
03 The Chapeltown Rag
04 Yen
05 Hivemind
06 Warranty
07 Medicine for the Dead
08 Acidic
09 Heirloom
10 H377
11 De Sade
12 Finale