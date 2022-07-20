GLI SLIPKNOT ANNUNCIANO IL SETTIMO ALBUM IN STUDIO. ASCOLTA UN NUOVO BRANO.

Gli Slipknot svelano i dettagli del loro settimo disco in studio: “The End, So Far” esce il 30 settembre su Roadrunner.

L’album, che segue di 3 anni il precedente “We Are Not Your Kind”, è anticipato dal singolo “The Dying Song (Time to Sing)” accompagnato dal video diretto da Michael Shawn Crahan (aka “Clown”) percussionista della band.

“The End, So Far” è prodotto da Joe Barresi già al lavoro anche con Kyuss, The Melvins, Tool, Queens of the Stone Age, Soundgarden e molti altri.

“The End, So Far” tracklist:

01 Adderall

02 The Dying Song (Time to Sing)

03 The Chapeltown Rag

04 Yen

05 Hivemind

06 Warranty

07 Medicine for the Dead

08 Acidic

09 Heirloom

10 H377

11 De Sade

12 Finale