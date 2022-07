JACK WHITE

Tracklist

1. A Tip From You to Me

2. All Along the Way

3. Help Me Along

4. Love is Selfish

5. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

6. Queen of the Bees

7. A Tree on Fire From Within

8. If I Die Tomorrow

9. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman From Manhattan

11. Taking Me Back (Gently)