FANATICI DEGLI ANNI ’80 E DI JOHN HUGHES ECCO IL COFANETTO DEFINITIVO CON TUTTI I BRANI ICONICI DEI SUOI FILM: “LIFE MOVES PRETTY FAST: THE JOHN HUGHES MIXTAPES”

I film iconici degli anni ’80 di John Hughes probabilmente non sarebbero stati gli stessi senza quei brani simbolo a farne da colonna sonora. Ora è possibile ascoltare i brani musicali dei film di quel talentuoso regista e seneggiatore in un cofanetto intitolato “Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes”, in uscita l’11 novembre via Demon/Edsel (pre-order).

Definita come “la prima compilation ufficiale di musiche tratte dai film del leggendario regista John Hughes“, il cofanetto copre il periodo d’oro del regista, dal 1983 al 1989, e contiene selezioni dalle colonne sonore dei film ‘Pretty in Pink’, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Sixteen Candles’, ‘Weird Science’, ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’, ‘Some Kind of Wonderfu’l, ‘She’s Having a Baby’, ‘The Great Outdoors and Uncle Buck e Planes’, ‘Trains and Automobiles’. Il tutto è stato curato dal supervisore musicale di Hughes, Tarquin Gotch.

“Life Moves Pretty Fast” è disponibile in un 4CD da 74 brani con un 7″ e una cassetta bonus, ma anche in edizione 6xLP in vinile rosso da 73 tracce in edizione limitata e 2xLP da 25 tracce. Sia il cofanetto deluxe in CD che l’edizione limitata in vinile contengono un libretto con le memorie di Matthew Broderick, James Hughes e Tarquin Gotch e le note sulla copertina dei singoli brani.

Tutte le versioni del cofanetto includono “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” dei Simple Minds, oltre a brani di Kate Bush, Oingo Boingo, OMD, Big Audio Dynamite, Psychedelic Furs e altri ancora.

“Quando lavoravamo alle colonne sonore dei film, il modo migliore per spedire la musica in tutto il mondo era la cassetta, con Fedex“, ha ricordato Gotch in una dichiarazione. “Mandavamo a John cassette di musica appena uscita, di demo, di mix appena finiti (e lui in cambio ci mandava video VHS delle scene che avevano bisogno di musica)“.

Il figlio di Hughes, James Hughes, che ha collaborato con Demon Music Group per la realizzazione del disco, ha aggiunto: “Serve a ricordare non solo i musicisti di cui papà si è fatto paladino negli anni Ottanta, ma anche quanto intensamente la sua ricerca di musica si sia estesa oltre quell’epoca. Fino ai suoi ultimi giorni di vita, continuava a collezionare quantità spropositate di musica da tutto il mondo, dischi da ogni dove di sonorità new romantic e new wave che molti associano proprio a lui”.

Tracklist dell’edizione 4 CD, cassetta e 7″:

CD 1

Kajagoogoo – Kajagoogoo (Instrumental)

Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – If You Leave

Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

Furniture – Brilliant Mind

Dave Wakeling – She’s Having A Baby

The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Dr. Calculus – Full Of Love

Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

Steve Earle & The Dukes – Six Days On The Road (Album Version)

Kirsty MacColl – You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby (Soundtrack Version)

Suzanne Vega & Joe Jackson – Left Of Center

Pete Shelley – Do Anything (Soundtrack Version)

Carmel – It’s All In The Game

The Dream Academy – Power To Believe (Instrumental)

Kate Bush – This Woman’s Work

New Order – Elegia (2015 Remaster)

CD 2

The Beat – March Of The Swivelheads (Rotating Heads – Dub Version)

Nick Heyward – When It Started To Begin

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Tesla Girls

Big Audio Dynamite – BAD

Killing Joke – Eighties

The Specials – Little Bitch

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) (US Club Mix)

Flesh For Lulu – Slide

Love And Rockets – Haunted When The Minutes Drag

Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11 (Ultraviolence Mix)

Lords Of The New Church – Method To My Madness

The Jesus And Mary Chain – The Hardest Walk (Single Version)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

General Public – Tenderness

The Blue Room – I’m Afraid

Belouis Some – Round, Round

Thompson Twins – If You Were Here

The Dream Academy – Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (Instrumental) 3.07

CD 3

Yello – Oh Yeah

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)

Otis Redding – Try A Little Tenderness

Patti Smith – Gloria: In Excelsis Deo

Westworld – Ba-Na-Na-Bam-Boo

Divinyls – Ring Me Up

Topper Headon – Drummin’ Man

Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

The Association – Cherish

Penguin Cafe Orchestra – Music For A Found Harmonium

Zapp – Radio People

The Blue Room – Cry Like This

Ray Charles – Mess Around

Joe Turner – Lipstick, Powder and Paint

Darlene Love – (Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry

Marvin Gaye – How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)

Perry Como With Mitchell Ayres And His Orchestra And The Ray Charles Singers – Juke Box Baby

The Chordettes – Mr. Sandman

Ray Anthony And His Orchestra – The Peter Gunn Theme

CD 4

Lindsey Buckingham – Holiday Road

Emmylou Harris – Back in Baby’s Arms

Hugh Harris – Rhythm Of Life

Spandau Ballet – True

Propaganda – Abuse – Here

The Dream Academy – The Edge of Forever

Yello – Lost Again (Album Version)

Bryan Ferry – Crazy Love

The Rave-Ups – Positively Lost Me

Los Lobos – Don’t Worry Baby

Steve Earle – Continental Trailways Blues (Album Version)

The Revillos – Rev Up!

Boston – More Than A Feeling

Balaam And The Angel – I’ll Show You Something Special

The Rave-Ups – Rave Up/Shut Up

Pop Will Eat Itself – Beaver Patrol

The Vapors – Turning Japanese

Silicon Teens – Red River Rock

Cassette

Side A

Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – If You Leave

Oingo Boingo – Weird Science

Yello – Oh Yeah

Dave Wakeling – She’s Having A Baby

Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

Steve Earle & The Dukes – Six Days On The Road (Album Version)

Kate Bush – This Woman’s Work

Side B

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Furniture – Brilliant Mind

Killing Joke – Eighties

Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11 (Ultraviolence Mix)

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

General Public – Tenderness

Kirsty MacColl – You Just Haven’t Earned It Yet Baby

The Dream Academy – Please, Please, Please Let Me Get What I Want (Instrumental)

7″ single

Side A

1. The Flowerpot Men – Beat City

Side B

1. The Blue Room – I’m Afraid