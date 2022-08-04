FANATICI DEGLI ANNI ’80 E DI JOHN HUGHES ECCO IL COFANETTO DEFINITIVO CON TUTTI I BRANI ICONICI DEI SUOI FILM: “LIFE MOVES PRETTY FAST: THE JOHN HUGHES MIXTAPES”

I film iconici degli anni ’80 di John Hughes probabilmente non sarebbero stati gli stessi senza quei brani simbolo a farne da colonna sonora. Ora è possibile ascoltare i brani musicali dei film di quel talentuoso regista e seneggiatore in un cofanetto intitolato “Life Moves Pretty Fast: The John Hughes Mixtapes”, in uscita l’11 novembre via Demon/Edsel (pre-order).
Definita come “la prima compilation ufficiale di musiche tratte dai film del leggendario regista John Hughes“, il cofanetto copre il periodo d’oro del regista, dal 1983 al 1989, e contiene selezioni dalle colonne sonore dei film ‘Pretty in Pink’, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’, ‘The Breakfast Club’, ‘Sixteen Candles’, ‘Weird Science’, ‘National Lampoon’s Vacation’, ‘Some Kind of Wonderfu’l, ‘She’s Having a Baby’, ‘The Great Outdoors and Uncle Buck e Planes’, ‘Trains and Automobiles’. Il tutto è stato curato dal supervisore musicale di Hughes, Tarquin Gotch.
“Life Moves Pretty Fast” è disponibile in un 4CD da 74 brani con un 7″ e una cassetta bonus, ma anche in edizione 6xLP in vinile rosso da 73 tracce in edizione limitata e 2xLP da 25 tracce. Sia il cofanetto deluxe in CD che l’edizione limitata in vinile contengono un libretto con le memorie di Matthew Broderick, James Hughes e Tarquin Gotch e le note sulla copertina dei singoli brani.
Tutte le versioni del cofanetto includono “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” dei Simple Minds, oltre a brani di Kate Bush, Oingo Boingo, OMD, Big Audio Dynamite, Psychedelic Furs e altri ancora.
“Quando lavoravamo alle colonne sonore dei film, il modo migliore per spedire la musica in tutto il mondo era la cassetta, con Fedex“, ha ricordato Gotch in una dichiarazione. “Mandavamo a John cassette di musica appena uscita, di demo, di mix appena finiti (e lui in cambio ci mandava video VHS delle scene che avevano bisogno di musica)“.
Il figlio di Hughes, James Hughes, che ha collaborato con Demon Music Group per la realizzazione del disco, ha aggiunto: “Serve a ricordare non solo i musicisti di cui papà si è fatto paladino negli anni Ottanta, ma anche quanto intensamente la sua ricerca di musica si sia estesa oltre quell’epoca. Fino ai suoi ultimi giorni di vita, continuava a collezionare quantità spropositate di musica da tutto il mondo, dischi da ogni dove di sonorità new romantic e new wave che molti associano proprio a lui”.
Tracklist dell’edizione 4 CD, cassetta e 7″:
