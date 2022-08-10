LA CHERRY RED RECORDS PESCA ANCORA NEL GUITAR-POP ANNI ’80: IN ARRIVO IL BOX “C85”

Dopo il successo della compilation “The Sun Shines Here” (che documentava le radici dell’Indie Pop dal 1980 al 1984), con “C85” (l’uscita è attesa il 21 ottobre) la Cherry Red torna a deliziarci. Il box combina gruppi conosciuti con molte cose ben più oscure, in modo da fare la gioia di tutti i completisti. Diversi gruppi presenti in “C85” sarebbero poi apparsi nella raccolta C86 dell’NME: Primal Scream, The Wedding Present, Mighty Lemon Drops, ecc., tutti con singoli pubblicati nel 1985.

Nel 1986, “C86”, catturava le ultime tendenze della musica indie, ispirandosi alla cassetta C81 di 5 anni prima prima. “C86” divenne la compilation più venduta dell’NME, con circa 40.000 copie, ristampata su LP e cassetta da Rough Trade l’anno successivo. Nel 2014, l’edizione in triplo CD celebra lo status di culto di “C86”, che ha incarnato un intero mood fondamentale per il guitar-pop, con 50 brani extra.

“C85” colma il divario tra “The Sun Shines Here” e “C86”, aprendo con i The Jesus & Mary Chain e chiudendo con il debutto di un gruppo che avrebbe dovuto aspettare diversi anni per avere la sua occasione, ovvero gli Stone Roses. Mentre i primi due dischi riflettono il suono indie pop predominante, quello con cui la C86 era più strettamente associata, il disco 3 affronta le sonorità più dure e spigolose di quel periodo.

Accanto alle biografie delle band, è presente un saggio introduttivo dell’ex redattore di NME Neil Taylor, co-curatore originale di “C86” e autore del libro “C86 And All That”.

Tracklist:

DISC ONE

1 THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN Never Understand

2 THAT PETROL EMOTION Keen

3 THE WOODENTOPS Move Me

4 THE MIGHTY LEMON DROPS Like An Angel

5 HURRAH! Funny Day

6 THE LOFT Your Door Shines Like Gold

7 JAMES Uprising

8 SHOP ASSISTANTS All Day Long

9 THE JUNE BRIDES Josef’s Gone

10 THE WEDDING PRESENT (The Moment Before) Everything’s Spoiled Again

11 THE DENTISTS Pallino

12 THE HOUSEMARTINS Flag Day (Single Version)

13 THE JASMINE MINKS What’s Happening

14 THE SOUP DRAGONS If You Were The Only Girl In The World (Would You Take Me?)

15 MIGHTY MIGHTY Throwaway (A Night At The Flicks version)

16 HAPPY MONDAYS Delightful

17 McCARTHY In Purgatory

18 BIFF BANG POW! Love And Hate

19 THE PRIMITIVES Across My Shoulder (Demo)

20 THE BODINES Paradise

21 PERFECT DISASTER New Beginning

22 THE HIT PARADE The Sun Shines In Gerrards Cross

23 MICRODISNEY Horse Overboard

24 MIAOW Fate

25 THE IMPOSSIBLE YEARS Attraction Gear

DISC TWO

1 PRIMAL SCREAM All Fall Down

2 SARAH GOES SHOPPING Summer Blues

3 DEL AMITRI Sticks And Stones, Girl

4 THE PASSMORE SISTERS Dance The House Down

5 THE CLAIM Through His Sunglasses

6 GRAB GRAB THE HADDOCK Last Fond Goodbye

7 THE CHESTERF!ELDS Nose Out Of Joint (Flexidisc Version)

8 THE SEDGEMORONS Drop Dead Darling

9 YEAH JAZZ Julie & The Sea Lions

10 THE WORD ASSOCIATION Mary Mary

11 THE KAMIKAZE PILOTS Sharon Signs To Cherry Red

12 ONE THOUSAND VIOLINS Halcyon Days

13 RONNIE CAN YOU HEAR ME? Vroom For Romance

14 GO! SERVICE It Makes Me Realise

15 HOUSEHUNTERS Shopping City

16 THE SNAKES OF SHAKE Southern Cross

17 ST CHRISTOPHER As Far As The Eye Can See

18 THE WORD Wide Awake

19 BENNY PROFANE Drop Dead (Demo) *

20 THE BRIDGE World Of Your Own

21 THE WAKE Of The Matter

22 ALWAYS Late Again

23 IN EMBRACE Shouting In Cafes

24 THE BAND OF HOLY JOY Consumption

DISC THREE

1 A WITNESS Lucky In London

2 YEAH YEAH NOH Prick Up Your Ears

3 BRILLIANT CORNERS My Baby In Black

4 STITCHED-BACK FOOT AIRMAN Granular Twilight

5 PIG BROS Excessive

6 THE MEMBRANES I Am Fish Eye

7 AGE OF CHANCE Bible Of The Beats

8 THE NOSE FLUTES Girth

9 THE FOLK DEVILS English Disease

10 BIG FLAME All The Irish (Must Go To Heaven)

11 MEAT WHIPLASH Losing Your Grip (Demo)

12 BOG-SHED Fat Lad Exam Failure

13 THE INCA BABIES Brother Rat

14 FIVE GO DOWN TO THE SEA Singing In Braille

15 THE JANITORS Chicken Stew

16 THE SINISTER CLEANERS The Gnomes Of Zurich

17 VEE VV Kindest Cut

18 SPLAT! Taxi

19 BOB HOPE TO DIE Honeymoon

20 THE BLUE AEROPLANES I Wanna Be Your Lover *

21 PALOOKAS Clear Day

22 SUDDEN AFTERNOON Acid Rain (Single Version)

23 THE STONE ROSES So Young

* previously unissued