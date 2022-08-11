SUPERGRASS: RICCA RISTAMPA IN ARRIVO PER IL LORO ALBUM OMONIMO, IL TERZO DELLA LORO DISCOGRAFIA

I Supergrass hanno annunciato una ristampa speciale del loro terzo album in studio omonimo.

Pubblicato il 20 settembre 1999, il disco originale contiene i singoli “Moving”, “Pumping On Your Stereo” e “Mary”. È arrivato al numero tre della classifica ufficiale degli album del Regno Unito.

La band di Oxford ha reso noti i dettagli di una versione rimasterizzata e ampliata di “Supergrass” (AKA “The X-Ray Album”) che uscirà il 16 settembre via BMG (pre-order). Da notare la ricca presenza di outtakes in studio, demo inediti, B-side, rare tracce dal vivo e remix esclusivi del 2022, oltre a due singoli revisitati da John Leckie e Mick Quinn e due deep cuts remixati da Mick Quinn e John Cornfield.

Inoltre, le confezioni saranno accompagnate da un libretto di 20 pagine con foto, artwork originale dei singoli e nuove note di copertina di Charles Shaar Murray.

We are excited to announce our classic 1999 album ‘Supergrass’ remastered. Available as 1LP Black Heavy Weight & Neon Orange vinyl and also as 2CD format with bonus disc of Demos, B-Sides & Lives. Out September 16th, pre-order yours now: https://t.co/YrnamHcEXq pic.twitter.com/TOAYpazV8m — Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) August 10, 2022

Le performance dal vivo includono “Pumping On Your Stereo” e “Moving”, tratte dal T In The Park 2000, e “Born Again”, tratta da uno spettacolo tenutosi a Melbourne, in Australia, nello stesso anno.

Tracklist:

CD/LP1

Moving

Your Love

What Went Wrong (In Your Head)

Beautiful People

Shotover Hill

Eon

Mary

Jesus Came From Outta Space

Pumping On Your Stereo

Born Again

Faraway

Mama & Papa

CD/LP2

Moving (2022 Remix)*

Beautiful People (2022 Remix)*

Pumping On Your Stereo (2022 Remix)*

Born Again (2022 Remix)*

Wild Wind (Demo)*

Pumping On Your Stereo (T-In The Park, 2000)*

Lucky (No Fear)

Blockades*

Sick

You’ll Never Walk Again

What A Shame

Moving (T-In The Park, 2000)*

Believer

Faraway (Acoustic Version)

Out Of The Blue (Monitor Mix)*

Mary, The Varieties, Leeds, 2005)*

Country Number*

Born Again (Forum, Melbourne, 2000)*

Jesus Came From Outta Space (107.7 The End)*

Oracle

* Previously unreleased