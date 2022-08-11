SUPERGRASS: RICCA RISTAMPA IN ARRIVO PER IL LORO ALBUM OMONIMO, IL TERZO DELLA LORO DISCOGRAFIA

I Supergrass hanno annunciato una ristampa speciale del loro terzo album in studio omonimo.
Pubblicato il 20 settembre 1999, il disco originale contiene i singoli “Moving”, “Pumping On Your Stereo” e “Mary”. È arrivato al numero tre della classifica ufficiale degli album del Regno Unito.
La band di Oxford ha reso noti i dettagli di una versione rimasterizzata e ampliata di “Supergrass” (AKA “The X-Ray Album”) che uscirà il 16 settembre via BMG (pre-order). Da notare la ricca presenza di outtakes in studio, demo inediti, B-side, rare tracce dal vivo e remix esclusivi del 2022, oltre a due singoli revisitati da John Leckie e Mick Quinn e due deep cuts remixati da Mick Quinn e John Cornfield.
Inoltre, le confezioni saranno accompagnate da un libretto di 20 pagine con foto, artwork originale dei singoli e nuove note di copertina di Charles Shaar Murray.
We are excited to announce our classic 1999 album ‘Supergrass’ remastered. Available as 1LP Black Heavy Weight & Neon Orange vinyl and also as 2CD format with bonus disc of Demos, B-Sides & Lives. Out September 16th, pre-order yours now: https://t.co/YrnamHcEXq pic.twitter.com/TOAYpazV8m
— Supergrass (@SupergrassHQ) August 10, 2022
Le performance dal vivo includono “Pumping On Your Stereo” e “Moving”, tratte dal T In The Park 2000, e “Born Again”, tratta da uno spettacolo tenutosi a Melbourne, in Australia, nello stesso anno.
Tracklist:
CD/LP1
Moving
Your Love
What Went Wrong (In Your Head)
Beautiful People
Shotover Hill
Eon
Mary
Jesus Came From Outta Space
Pumping On Your Stereo
Born Again
Faraway
Mama & Papa
CD/LP2
Moving (2022 Remix)*
Beautiful People (2022 Remix)*
Pumping On Your Stereo (2022 Remix)*
Born Again (2022 Remix)*
Wild Wind (Demo)*
Pumping On Your Stereo (T-In The Park, 2000)*
Lucky (No Fear)
Blockades*
Sick
You’ll Never Walk Again
What A Shame
Moving (T-In The Park, 2000)*
Believer
Faraway (Acoustic Version)
Out Of The Blue (Monitor Mix)*
Mary, The Varieties, Leeds, 2005)*
Country Number*
Born Again (Forum, Melbourne, 2000)*
Jesus Came From Outta Space (107.7 The End)*
Oracle
* Previously unreleased