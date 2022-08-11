 

SUPERGRASS: RICCA RISTAMPA IN ARRIVO PER IL LORO ALBUM OMONIMO, IL TERZO DELLA LORO DISCOGRAFIA

 
Tags:
di
11 Agosto 2022
 

I Supergrass hanno annunciato una ristampa speciale del loro terzo album in studio omonimo.

Pubblicato il 20 settembre 1999, il disco originale contiene i singoli “Moving”, “Pumping On Your Stereo” e “Mary”. È arrivato al numero tre della classifica ufficiale degli album del Regno Unito.

La band di Oxford ha reso noti i dettagli di una versione rimasterizzata e ampliata di “Supergrass” (AKA “The X-Ray Album”) che uscirà il 16 settembre via BMG (pre-order). Da notare la ricca presenza di outtakes in studio, demo inediti, B-side, rare tracce dal vivo e remix esclusivi del 2022, oltre a due singoli revisitati da John Leckie e Mick Quinn e due deep cuts remixati da Mick Quinn e John Cornfield.

Inoltre, le confezioni saranno accompagnate da un libretto di 20 pagine con foto, artwork originale dei singoli e nuove note di copertina di Charles Shaar Murray.

Le performance dal vivo includono “Pumping On Your Stereo” e “Moving”, tratte dal T In The Park 2000, e “Born Again”, tratta da uno spettacolo tenutosi a Melbourne, in Australia, nello stesso anno.

Tracklist:

CD/LP1

Moving
Your Love
What Went Wrong (In Your Head)
Beautiful People
Shotover Hill
Eon
Mary
Jesus Came From Outta Space
Pumping On Your Stereo
Born Again
Faraway
Mama & Papa

CD/LP2

Moving (2022 Remix)*
Beautiful People (2022 Remix)*
Pumping On Your Stereo (2022 Remix)*
Born Again (2022 Remix)*
Wild Wind (Demo)*
Pumping On Your Stereo (T-In The Park, 2000)*
Lucky (No Fear)
Blockades*
Sick
You’ll Never Walk Again
What A Shame
Moving (T-In The Park, 2000)*
Believer
Faraway (Acoustic Version)
Out Of The Blue (Monitor Mix)*
Mary, The Varieties, Leeds, 2005)*
Country Number*
Born Again (Forum, Melbourne, 2000)*
Jesus Came From Outta Space (107.7 The End)*
Oracle

* Previously unreleased

    Articoli correlati

    Got Something To Say:

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    *

     
    Recenti

    Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99

    Al netto di una parte finale molto retorica e ostentosamente woke, con tanto di scuse per suonare woke, che è la cosa più woke delle cose ...

    TRACK: Girlpuppy – I Want To ...
    Come vi abbiamo annunciato qualche settimana fa, il prossimo 28 ottobre, via Royal Mountain Records, Girlpuppy pubblicherà il suo primo LP, ...

    “Tripped Out Before ...
    I No Age pubblicheranno il loro sesto LP, “People Helping People”, il prossimo 16 settembre via Drag City, a distanza di poco ...

    Guarda il video di “Give Me ...
    Sono passati oltre tre anni dall’uscita di “An Obelisk”, il sesto album dei Titus Andronicus, ma ora la band punk-rock del ...

    Steve Wynn rilascia il nuovo ...
    Steve Wynn condivide oggi un nuovo singolo. Il frontman dei Dream Syndicate, infatti, ha appena rilasciato un nuovo brano solista, ...
    I più visualizzati
    12 Luglio 2022

    Pierpaolo Capovilla sui Maneskin: “Che pena… un gruppo di giovani stupidi perfetti rappresentanti di una generazione di imbecilli”
    La lista dei detrattori dei Maneskin è sempre in continua crescita. Si unisce al circolo, nemmeno troppo esclusivo, anche Pierpaolo Capovilla che nelle ultime ore ha criticato la band romana in particolare per alcune dichiarazioni lanciate dal palco ...
    1 Agosto 2022

    Guarda Billy Corgan farsi un giro sul palco dei Porno for Pyros per eseguire una cover dei Led Zeppelin
    I Porno for Pyros stanno dando un seguito al loro concerto di maggio al Welcome to Rockville, il loro primo vero show dagli anni ’90, dove sostituirono, all’ultimo minuto, l’altra band del frontman Perry Farrell, i Jane’s ...
    7 Agosto 2022

    Roger Waters alla CNN non risparmia accuse a Biden e al ruolo dell’America nella guerra in Ucraina
    Il cofondatore dei Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, attualmente impegnato nel suo tour ‘This Is Not A Drill’, si è fatto un giro sulla CNN per chiacchierare con Michael Smerconish. Durante l’intervista di Smerconish a Waters, il ...
    18 Luglio 2022

    Paolo Nutini – Last Night in the Bittersweet
    Ho sempre ritenuto Paolo Nutini un unicum all’interno del panorama musicale internazionale, una sorta di outsider desideroso di trovare una propria via personale al pop – che ben presto infatti avrebbe contaminato a più riprese con elementi ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     