 

GUARDA I KILLERS SUONARE DUE PEZZI DEGLI SMITHS INSIEME A JOHNNY MARR

 
Tags: ,
di
21 Agosto 2022
 

I Killers hanno iniziato nel weekend un tour nordamericano, in cui Johnny Marr è il loro opening act.

Nelle prime due date, venerdì a Vancouver e sabato a Seattle, il musicista mancuniano si è esibito anche insieme ai Killers.

Insieme alla band statunitense Marr ha suonato alcune cover degli Smiths tra cui “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” e “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” e ha inoltre aiutato Brandon Flowers e soci per “Mr. Brightside” a Seattle.

L’inglese si era già esibito in passato con i Killers e più precisamente a Glastonbury 2019, quando avevano suonato “This Charming Man”.

Photo Credit: vagueonthehow from Tadcaster, York, England, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Articoli correlati

    Got Something To Say:

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    *

     
    Recenti

    The Districts – Great ...
    Sono passati due anni dall’uscita di “You Know I’m Not Going Anywhere” e a marzo i Districts gli hanno dato un successore, ...

    Girlpool – Forgiveness

    Sono passati oltre tre anni da “What Chaos Is Imaginary” e a fine aprile i Girlpool hanno realizzato questo loro quarto LP, pubblicato ...

    Joni Mitchell potrebbe tornare in ...
    Dopo l’esibizione del mese scorso al Newport Folk Festival – il suo primo concerto intero dal 2000 – Joni Mitchell è ...

    A meta’ settembre e’ ...
    Spring Attitude, il festival internazionale di musica e cultura contemporanea firma la sua undicesima edizione e torna venerdì 16 e sabato ...

    Guarda i Gorillaz debuttare a ...
    Venerdì sera i Gorillaz erano gli headliner dell’All Points East di Londra. “E’ una canzone folle, se devo essere onesto ...
    I più visualizzati
    1 Agosto 2022

    Guarda Billy Corgan farsi un giro sul palco dei Porno for Pyros per eseguire una cover dei Led Zeppelin
    I Porno for Pyros stanno dando un seguito al loro concerto di maggio al Welcome to Rockville, il loro primo vero show dagli anni ’90, dove sostituirono, all’ultimo minuto, l’altra band del frontman Perry Farrell, i Jane’s ...
    8 Agosto 2022

    50 CENT: data milanese ad ottobre 2022
    50 CENT, una delle figure più importanti del panorama hip hop americano, tornerà a Milano per un’unica e imperdibile data indoor! Con oltre 30 milioni di album venduti in tutto il mondo 50 CENT si è affermato negli anni anche come imprenditore, ...
    7 Agosto 2022

    Roger Waters alla CNN non risparmia accuse a Biden e al ruolo dell’America nella guerra in Ucraina
    Il cofondatore dei Pink Floyd, Roger Waters, attualmente impegnato nel suo tour ‘This Is Not A Drill’, si è fatto un giro sulla CNN per chiacchierare con Michael Smerconish. Durante l’intervista di Smerconish a Waters, il ...
    30 Luglio 2022

    “Oi! Keep The Faith, ci vediamo sotto al palco…” e altri messaggi dinamitardi da Nabat e Klasse Kriminale
    Oggi su Indie For Bunnies abbiamo il piacere di ospitare due storiche realtà Punk e Oi! italiane: Nabat e Klasse Kriminale: i due gruppi tornano sulla scena con uno split nel quale si coverizzano a vicenda, una release imperdibile per i fan della ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     