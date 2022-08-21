GUARDA I KILLERS SUONARE DUE PEZZI DEGLI SMITHS INSIEME A JOHNNY MARR

I Killers hanno iniziato nel weekend un tour nordamericano, in cui Johnny Marr è il loro opening act.
Nelle prime due date, venerdì a Vancouver e sabato a Seattle, il musicista mancuniano si è esibito anche insieme ai Killers.
Insieme alla band statunitense Marr ha suonato alcune cover degli Smiths tra cui “Stop Me If You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” e “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out” e ha inoltre aiutato Brandon Flowers e soci per “Mr. Brightside” a Seattle.
L’inglese si era già esibito in passato con i Killers e più precisamente a Glastonbury 2019, quando avevano suonato “This Charming Man”.
Photo Credit: vagueonthehow from Tadcaster, York, England, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons