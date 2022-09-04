ECCO LE IMMAGINI DEL TRIBUTO A TAYLOR HAWKINS NELLA SERATA DEL WEMBLEY STADIUM A LONDRA

Ieri sera, allo stadio Wembley di Londra, si è tenuto il primo show (il secondo sarà a Los Angeles il 27 settembre) in onore di Taylor Hawkins, batterista dei Foo Fighters, recenetemente venuto a mancare. Oltre alla ban di Dave Grohl erano presenti numerosi ospiti, tra cui Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, James Gang, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Nate Wood, Wolfgang Van Halen e Dave Chappelle. Un cast ricchissimo per un ragazzo così amato da tutti, la cui perdita ha lasciato davvero un grande vuoto.

Prima di lasciarvi alle immagini vi riportiamo la setlist della serata, sicuramente il modo migliore per far capire a voi lettori come questo tributo sia stato realmente emozionante e capace di toccare il cuore dei presenti, sopra e sotto il palco.

Setlist:

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – Rock ‘N’ Roll Star

Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – Live Forever

Josh Homme, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – Let’s Dance (David Bowie)

Gaz Coombes, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – Modern Love (David Bowie)

Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – Psycho Killer (Talking Heads)

Kesha, Chevy Metal, and The Coattail Riders – Children of the Revolution” (T-Rex)

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – Louise

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – Range Rover Bitch

The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – It’s Over

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – On Fire (Van Halen)

Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – Hot for Teacher (Van Halen)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley)

Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – Grace (Jeff Buckley)

Supergrass – Going Out

Supergrass – Alright

Supergrass – Caught by the Fuzz

Them Crooked Vultures – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John)

Them Crooked Vultures – Gunman

Them Crooked Vultures – Long Slow Goodbye (Queens of the Stone Age)

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Precious

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Tattooed Love Boys

Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Brass in Pocket

James Gang – Walk Away

James Gang – The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind

James Gang with Dave Grohl – Funk #49

Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney, and Jason Falkner – Valerie (Amy Winehouse)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – Back in Black (AC/DC)

Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – Let There Be Rock (AC/DC)

Stewart Copeland with Foo Fighters – Next to You (The Police)

Stewart Copeland, Gaz Coombes, and Foo Fighters – Every Little Thing She Does is Magic (The Police)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – 2112 Part I: Overture (RUSH)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – Working Man (RUSH)

Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Omar Hakim – YYZ (RUSH)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Rufus Taylor, and Luke Spiller – We Will Rock You (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Rufus Taylor – I’m in Love With My Car (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Justin Hawkins, and Rufus Taylor – I’m in Love With My Car (Queen)

Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Sam Ryder, and Rufus Taylor – Somebody to Love (Queen)

Brian May – Love of My Life (Queen)

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – Times Like These

Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – All My Life

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – The Pretender

Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – Monkey Wrench

Foo Fighters with Nandi Bushell – Learn to Fly

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – These Days

Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – Best of You

Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – Oh! Darling (The Beatles)

Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – Helter Skelter (The Beatles)

Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – Aurora

Foo Fighters with Shane Hawkins – My Hero

Dave Grohl – Everlong

Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters – Live Forever (Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert) Beautiful moment.pic.twitter.com/Vx5dL3vOlB — AllThingsOasis (@_AllThingsOasis) September 3, 2022

Grohl on drums with his daughter on vocals singing Jeff Buckley’s Last Goodbye in tribute to Taylor 😭 https://t.co/zfiGpaGBdy pic.twitter.com/hCGfGil10T — Dylan 🤟 🇺🇸 (@dylanparks) September 3, 2022

Nice to see Them Crooked Vultures play together again…. Just wish It wasn’t to honour the loss of a friend#TaylorHawkins #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/2poekRZDLp — Mark Cameron (@NotMarkCameron) September 3, 2022

No doubt that tonight’s tribute to #TaylorHawkins will be a shift in Violet Grohl’s life. She burst like a flower @wembleystadium and it was beautiful 😍 #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/g7S0FqV3jO — Leleina Pierce (@LeleinaPierce) September 3, 2022

“Back in Black” de ACDC, con Brian Johnson en la voz, Lars Ulrich en batería y todos los miembros de Foo Fighters en el escenario acompañando! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Para el #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/KFsYQpw7bT — Danydrugs (@DanydrugSS) September 3, 2022

I can’t believe I’m watching Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Dave Grohl playing together right now 😱😱😱😱😱😱#taylorhawkinstribute @foofighters @rushtheband pic.twitter.com/t6FJ6GmO52 — Barry’d Alive (@culturenthrills) September 3, 2022

QUEEN and Foo Fighters play We Will Rock You at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert #taylorhawkinstribute #TaylorHawkins #taylorhawkinsconcert pic.twitter.com/0v4P61uqU7 — Giuseppe Mercadante (@itsmercadante) September 3, 2022

Dave Grohl breaks down mid way through Times Like These – I’m bawling my eyes out too #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/V7JkLc0ZtF — Benjamin Wright (@benwrightjourno) September 3, 2022