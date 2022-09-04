 

ECCO LE IMMAGINI DEL TRIBUTO A TAYLOR HAWKINS NELLA SERATA DEL WEMBLEY STADIUM A LONDRA

 
4 Settembre 2022
 

Ieri sera, allo stadio Wembley di Londra, si è tenuto il primo show (il secondo sarà a Los Angeles il 27 settembre) in onore di Taylor Hawkins, batterista dei Foo Fighters, recenetemente venuto a mancare. Oltre alla ban di Dave Grohl erano presenti numerosi ospiti, tra cui Travis Barker, Nandi Bushell, Martin Chambers, Chris Chaney, Chevy Metal, Stewart Copeland, Josh Freese, Liam Gallagher, Violet Grohl, Omar Hakim, Justin Hawkins, Shane Hawkins, Joshua Homme, Chrissie Hynde, James Gang, Alain Johannes, Brian Johnson, John Paul Jones, Kesha, Greg Kurstin, Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, Brian May, Krist Novoselic, Nile Rodgers, Mark Ronson, Luke Spiller, Supergrass, Roger Taylor, Rufus Taylor, Lars Ulrich, Nate Wood, Wolfgang Van Halen e Dave Chappelle. Un cast ricchissimo per un ragazzo così amato da tutti, la cui perdita ha lasciato davvero un grande vuoto.

Prima di lasciarvi alle immagini vi riportiamo la setlist della serata, sicuramente il modo migliore per far capire a voi lettori come questo tributo sia stato realmente emozionante e capace di toccare il cuore dei presenti, sopra e sotto il palco.

Setlist:
Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – Rock ‘N’ Roll Star
Liam Gallagher with Foo Fighters – Live Forever
Josh Homme, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – Let’s Dance (David Bowie)
Gaz Coombes, Chris Chaney, Omar Hakim, and Nile Rodgers – Modern Love (David Bowie)
Chevy Metal and The Coattail Riders – Psycho Killer (Talking Heads)
Kesha, Chevy Metal, and The Coattail Riders – Children of the Revolution” (T-Rex)
The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – Louise
The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – Range Rover Bitch
The Coattail Riders with Justin Hawkins – It’s Over
Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – On Fire (Van Halen)
Dave Grohl, Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, and Josh Freese – Hot for Teacher (Van Halen)
Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – Last Goodbye (Jeff Buckley)
Violet Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Alain Johannes, Chris Chaney, Jason Falkner, and Dave Grohl – Grace (Jeff Buckley)
Supergrass – Going Out
Supergrass – Alright
Supergrass – Caught by the Fuzz
Them Crooked Vultures – Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John)
Them Crooked Vultures – Gunman
Them Crooked Vultures – Long Slow Goodbye (Queens of the Stone Age)
Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Precious
Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Tattooed Love Boys
Pretenders with Dave Grohl – Brass in Pocket
James Gang – Walk Away
James Gang – The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate to the Wind
James Gang with Dave Grohl – Funk #49
Violet Grohl, Mark Ronson, Chris Chaney, and Jason Falkner – Valerie (Amy Winehouse)
Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – Back in Black (AC/DC)
Brian Johnson, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters – Let There Be Rock (AC/DC)
Stewart Copeland with Foo Fighters – Next to You (The Police)
Stewart Copeland, Gaz Coombes, and Foo Fighters – Every Little Thing She Does is Magic (The Police)
Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – 2112 Part I: Overture (RUSH)
Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl – Working Man (RUSH)
Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Omar Hakim – YYZ (RUSH)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Rufus Taylor, and Luke Spiller – We Will Rock You (Queen)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, and Rufus Taylor – I’m in Love With My Car (Queen)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Justin Hawkins, and Rufus Taylor – I’m in Love With My Car (Queen)
Brian May, Roger Taylor, Foo Fighters, Sam Ryder, and Rufus Taylor – Somebody to Love (Queen)
Brian May – Love of My Life (Queen)
Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – Times Like These
Foo Fighters with Josh Freese – All My Life
Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – The Pretender
Foo Fighters with Travis Barker – Monkey Wrench
Foo Fighters with Nandi Bushell – Learn to Fly
Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – These Days
Foo Fighters with Rufus Taylor – Best of You
Paul McCartney, Chrissie Hynde, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – Oh! Darling (The Beatles)
Paul McCartney, Foo Fighters, and Omar Hakim – Helter Skelter (The Beatles)
Foo Fighters with Omar Hakim – Aurora
Foo Fighters with Shane Hawkins – My Hero
Dave Grohl – Everlong

