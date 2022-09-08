I KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD ANNUNCIANO 3 NUOVI ALBUM. USCIRANNO TUTTI AD OTTOBRE.

Gli ultimi due album dei super-prolifici australiani King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard sono usciti nel 2022: il doppio LP “Omnium Gatherum” e il disco uscito solo su vinile “Made In Timeland”.

Adesso la band annuncia ben 3 nuovi lavori attesi tutti il prossimo mese: “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava” esce il 7 ottobre, “Laminated Denim”, che arriverà il 12 e pare essere il disco gemello del recente “Made In Timeland” ed infine “Changes” (data di uscita 28 ottobre) composto nel 2017 ma lasciato in disparte fino ad oggi.

“Ice V” è il primo estratto da “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava”:

“Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava” tracklist:

01 “Mycelium”

02 “Ice V”

03 “Magma”

04 “Lava”

05 “Hell’s Itch”

06 “Iron Lung”

07 “Gliese 710”

“Laminated Denim” tracklist:

01 “The Land Before Timeland”

02 “Hypertension”

“Changes” tracklist:

01 “Change”

02 “Hate Dancin’”

03 “Astroturf”

04 “No Body”

05 “Gondii”

06 “Exploding Suns”

07 “Short Change”

Credit Foto: Jason Galea