 

I KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD ANNUNCIANO 3 NUOVI ALBUM. USCIRANNO TUTTI AD OTTOBRE.

 
8 Settembre 2022
 

Gli ultimi due album dei super-prolifici australiani King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard sono usciti nel 2022: il doppio LP “Omnium Gatherum” e il disco uscito solo su vinile “Made In Timeland”.

Adesso la band annuncia ben 3 nuovi lavori attesi tutti il prossimo mese: “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava” esce il 7 ottobre, “Laminated Denim”, che arriverà il 12 e pare essere il disco gemello del recente “Made In Timeland” ed infine “Changes” (data di uscita 28 ottobre) composto nel 2017 ma lasciato in disparte fino ad oggi.

“Ice V” è il primo estratto da “Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava”:

“Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava” tracklist:
01 “Mycelium”
02 “Ice V”
03 “Magma”
04 “Lava”
05 “Hell’s Itch”
06 “Iron Lung”
07 “Gliese 710”

“Laminated Denim” tracklist:
01 “The Land Before Timeland”
02 “Hypertension”

“Changes” tracklist:
01 “Change”
02 “Hate Dancin’”
03 “Astroturf”
04 “No Body”
05 “Gondii”
06 “Exploding Suns”
07 “Short Change”

Credit Foto: Jason Galea

