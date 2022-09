EZRA FURMAN

Tracklist

1. Train Comes Through

2 Throne

3. Dressed In Black

4. Forever In Sunset

5. Book Of Our Names

6. Point Me Toward The Real

7. Lilac And Wine

8. Ally Sheedy In The Breakfast Club

9. Poor Girl A Long Way From 10. Heaven

10. Temple Of Broken Dreams

11. I Saw The Truth Undressing

12. Come Close