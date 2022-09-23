GUNS N’ ROSES: IN ARRIVO IL MAXI COFANETTO DI “USE YOUR ILLUSION I & II” CON 63 VERSIONI INEDITE

I Guns N’ Roses hanno presentato l’enorme cofanetto di “Use Your Illusion I & II”, che contiene 96 canzoni, tra cui 63 versioni inedite. La raccolta arriverà in numerosi formati l’11 novembre (pre-order).

I GN’R pubblicarono gli album “Use Your Illusion” il 17 settembre 1991. Finalmente sono stati riuniti in un unico pacchetto completo e completamente rimasterizzati per la prima volta.

La ristampa sarà disponibile in diverse configurazioni: Super Deluxe 7-CD + Blu-ray; Super Deluxe 12-LP + Blu-ray; 4-LP con slipmat per giradischi; 2-CD Deluxe Editions di Use Your Illusion I e II separatamente; e versioni standard 1-CD e 2-LP standalone di Use Your Illusion I e Use Your Illusion II. Tutte le versioni saranno disponibili in streaming e in download digitale.

La Super Deluxe Edition è la vera chicca per i fan più accaniti e i collezionisti, e viene venduta a 499,98 dollari. Oltre agli album originali, vi sono le registrazioni inedite dei concerti di New York del 1991 e di Las Vegas del 1992. Il disco Blu-ray incluso contiene il film completo del concerto “Live in New York”. Il tutto è accompagnato da un libro con copertina rigida di 100 pagine contenente foto inedite e documenti d’archivio, riproduzioni di materiale del fan club, litografie, stampe fotografiche della band, riproduzioni di pass per il backstage, riproduzioni di biglietti per i concerti e un poster dei GN’R.

Anche le edizioni in CD hanno le loro esclusive, tra cui spicca “November Rain (2022 Version)”. La nuova versione presenta per la prima volta una vera orchestra di 50 elementi, diretta e arrangiata dal compositore vincitore di un Grammy Christopher Lennertz.

Di seguito è possibile ascoltare in streaming una registrazione live inedita di “You Could Be Mine” e vedere la tracklist della Super Deluxe Edition e i contenuti del cofanetto, con elencate le versioni inedite.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Use Your Illusion I and II Super Deluxe Edition Tracklist:

CD 1

Use Your Illusion I (Original Album Remastered)

01. Right Next Door To Hell

02. Dust N’ Bones

03. Live And Let Die

04. Don’t Cry (Original)

05. Perfect Crime

06. You Ain’t The First

07. Bad Obsession

08. Back Off Bitch

09. Double Talkin’ Jive

11. November Rain*

12. The Garden

13. Garden Of Eden

14. Don’t Damn Me

15. Bad Apples

16. Dead Horse

17. Coma

CD2

Use Your Illusion II (Original Album Remastered)

01. Civil War

02. 14 Years

03. Yesterdays

04. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

05. Get In The Ring

06. Shotgun Blues

07. Breakdown

08. Pretty Tied Up

09. Locomotive

10. So Fine

11. Estranged

12. You Could Be Mine

13. Don’t Cry (Alt. Lyrics)

14. My World

CD3

Live In New York (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

01. Pretty Tied Up*

02. Bad Obsession*

03. Right Next Door To Hell*

04. Mr. Brownstone*

05. Dust N’ Bones

06. Live And Let Die*

07. Paradise City*

08. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*

09. Drum Solo*

10. Slash Solo*

11. You Could Be Mine*

CD 4

Live In New York (Continued)

01. I Was Only Joking / Patience*

02. Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

03. Don’t Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

04. You Ain’t The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

05. My Michelle*

06. Estranged*

07. Double Talkin’ Jive*

08. Sweet Child O’ Mine*

09. Welcome To The Jungle*

CD 5

Live In Las Vegas (Thomas & Mack Center – January 25, 1992)

01. Nightrain

02. Mr. Brownstone*

03. Live And Let Die*

04. Attitude*

05. It’s So Easy*

06. Bad Obsession*

07. Welcome To The Jungle*

08. Double Talkin’ Jive*

09. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War / Voodoo Child (Slight Return)*

CD 6

Live In Las Vegas (Continued)

01. Don’t Cry (Original)*

02. Wild Horses*

03. Patience*

04. You Could Be Mine*

05. So Fine*

06. November Rain*

07. Intros / Drum Solo*

08. Slash Solo*

09. Speak Softly, Love (Love Theme From The Godfather)*

10. Rocket Queen

CD 7

Live In Las Vegas (Cont’d)

01. Sail Away Sweet Sister*

02. Sweet Child O’ Mine*

03. Move To The City*

04. Hotel California / Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

05. Yesterdays

06. My Michelle*

07. Estranged*

08. Mother* / Paradise City

Disc 8 – Blu-Ray Video

Live In New York (Ritz Theatre – May 16, 1991)

01. Pretty Tied Up*

02. Bad Obsession*

03. Right Next Door To Hell*

04. Mr. Brownstone*

05. Dust N’ Bones*

06. Live And Let Die*

07. Paradise City*

08. Voodoo Child (Slight Return) / Civil War*

09. Drum Solo*

10. Slash Solo*

11. You Could Be Mine*

12. I Was Only Joking / Patience*

13. Only Women Bleed / Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door*

14. Don’t Cry (Original)* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

15. You Ain’t The First* [Features Shannon Hoon On Vocals]

16. My Michelle*

17. Estranged*

18. Double Talkin’ Jive*

19. Sweet Child O’ Mine*

20. Welcome To The Jungle*

* = Previously Unreleased