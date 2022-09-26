IAN BROWN PARTE CON IL SUO TOUR DA HEADLINER A LEEDS MA SENZA BAND E CON LE BASI. I FAN INGLESI NON GRADISCONO.

I fan di Ian Brown hanno condiviso la loro rabbia sui social dopo che ieri sera (25 settembre) il cantante degli Stone Roses ha tenuto il suo concerto sold out a Leeds senza la band.

Brown ha iniziato il suo primo tour da headliner nel Regno Unito dopo un decennio alla O2 Academy della città domenica sera, con date che si protrarranno per le prossime due settimane e si concluderanno con uno show alla Brixton Academy di Londra il 7 ottobre.

Dopo l’esibizione di Leeds, i fan hanno condiviso sui social media il loro disappunto per il concerto, descrivendo lo show come un Brown che “fa il karaoke e [massacra] le sue stesse canzoni“.

Insieme al filmato del concerto, un fan ha twittato: “Mi dispiace vedere Ian Brown presentarsi al suo concerto da 40 sterline a biglietto, tutto esaurito, a Leeds stasera SENZA BAND. Sono un fan di lunga data, ma è stato brutto. Ian Brown fa il karaoke e non sa suonare le sue canzoni. Molti erano troppo incazzati per preoccuparsi, ma io sono dovuto uscire“.

Gutted to see @ianbrown turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND. I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight. pic.twitter.com/8owVy2NHjS — Steven latham (@I_R_Mole) September 25, 2022

Anche altri hanno condiviso la loro rabbia per il concerto, scrivendo: “50 sterline per vedere Ian Brown fuori di testa che fa il karaoke come se fosse al bar“.

50 quid to see Ian brown off his head doing karaoke like he’s in Neptune’s bar🤣 https://t.co/UmhoU4t0mW — Powell (@jpsufc1) September 25, 2022

Un altro ha commentato la mancanza di canzoni degli Stone Roses nella scaletta, commentando: “Ho visto Ian Brown a Leeds ieri sera. Se siete fan della musica solista di Ian Brown e avete i biglietti per il suo tour, vi piacerà, ma non aspettatevi canzoni degli Stone Roses o una backing band, perché non ha nessuna delle due“.

Saw Ian Brown in Leeds last night. If you are a fan of Ian Brown’s solo stuff and you have tickets for his tour, you’ll love it but don’t go expecting Stone Roses songs or a backing band as he has neither. Decent night though 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NqDJ315ymW — Steve Knight (@steveknight71) September 26, 2022

Ian Brown’s setlist from Leeds tonight pic.twitter.com/Z665B72vhu — Mainly Oasis (@mainlyoasis) September 25, 2022

Twickets gonna be a bit active its fair to say after ian browns karaoke performance at leeds, what a downfall… must be 100s of pissed off fans after seeing that😳 — Matty Hayward (@MattyHC5) September 26, 2022

Ian Brown signing over backing tracks in Leeds tonight. No live band on stage. Wtf? — MARTIN STONE (@stonefish100) September 25, 2022

Giusto dire che non tutti si sono rfitenuti insoddisfatti, ma c’è anche ci ha ben gradito lo show…

Top night in Leeds thanks to @ianbrown @Dermo___ Ignore the twitter wankers, I was there and I saw a sold out show full of people on their feet enjoying every minute — PJF (@Rome2033) September 25, 2022

Photo: Sean Reynolds from Liverpool, United Kingdom, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons